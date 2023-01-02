Canes Against Noles: Rueben Bain vs Lucas Simmons

The long and storied history of the Miami versus Florida State rivalry has seen numerous one-on-one battles.

Too many to count, honestly. With all of the talent each program produced since the 1980s, the one that’s about to start over the next few years could be as good as any between the Hurricanes and Seminoles.

While watching the Under Armour All-American Game practice, the way Miami defensive end signee Rueben Bain dominated the competition was impressive. His bevy of moves left many blockers grasping at air.

Bain was probably the best player at UA yesterday, in fact, and he’s a great bet to be really good for Miami. He was still not the only player that has shown the ability to one day be a big-time college player that was at the UA practice.

Florida State offensive tackle signee Lucas Simmons was a player that stood out, figuratively and literally, as a left tackle. The 6-foot-8 and 300-pound pass protector showed his quickness, and his long arms provided additional help. He still has a long way to go from a technique standpoint like the vast majority of high school offensive tackle recruits, but his ceiling has to be considered high.

Down the line, these two players are going to go at it in a much more important setting: Miami versus Florida State. The third down battles, those obvious passing downs, will be a blast to watch.

The winner in this rivalry game has often been decided based on which team’s pass rush, and defensive line overall, played better. Thus, both of these young men will eventually be right in the thick of the battle.

It’s going to be similar to many of the games that were played between these two institutions during seasons gone by.

