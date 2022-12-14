Miami Hurricanes Can Score A Massive Recruiting Week, Pending Decisions From Bain & Okunlola

The Miami Hurricanes just lost a 2023 commit, with center prospect Connor Lew flipping to Auburn. That's bad news, but very good news could be on the horizon. In fact, there could be a double dose of good news this week.

The Hurricanes are a top two finalist for 4-star Miami Central edge rusher Rueben Bain. It's between Miami and Florida State. Bain is expected to announce on Wednesday.

The Canes are in the top four for 5-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola from Thayer Academy in Massachusetts. He's announcing Thursday at 4:00pm. Florida, Alabama and Michigan State are his other finalists. It appears to be a Canes versus Gators battle, with the other two schools on the outside looking in.

Landing just one of them would be huge. Landing both would be massive.

To help me with the math, I crunched the numbers on the 247 Sports class calculator. Landing both Bain and Okunlola would bring Miami's class score to a 292.18 and elevate Miami's class of 2023 to third in the nation, behind only Alabama and Georgia. If Miami lands Bain only, their score would be 284.39 and fifth in the nation (behind Bama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Texas.) If Miami misses on Bain but lands Okunlola, they'd have a 286.55 score and sit in fourth place. Miss on both, and they'd remain 8th in the nation despite having lost Lew.

Rankings are fun for nerds like me, but actual production on the field is what really matters. I interviewed high school football guru Larry Blustein from 560 WQAM to help me scout Rueben Bain and Samson Okunlola.

On Bain:

"Big time kid. He's what I call a plug and play type of kid. While Leonard Taylor was that type of guy, he still lacked experience when he came in. Rueben has been in that situation since he was in the ninth grade. You're talking about a four year starter. He's got an opportunity, along with Lamar Seymore, to be a four-time state champion, which is pretty darn good. He's a terror on the field, almost un-blockable at times, and an outstanding football talent and a good dude on and off the field. He's a leader and he will be successful in anything he does."

On Okunlola:

"I've watched a lot of film on him the past couple days to get a better look at him. I was saying "wow!" He's a big time kid and he's got an opportunity to be real special at the next level. I think that with coach Mirabal on board as a guy who can develop linemen, they have an opportunity with (Okunlola) and the other guys in this class to have a marquee offensive line class, which they haven't had for a long time."

Donno's Take:

I feel confident that Miami can land both, but there are no slam dunks in recruiting. My confidence level for Bain is very high, and for Okunlola, I think Miami has better than a coin flip's chance. Mario Cristobal and O-line coach Alex Mirabal just had an in-home visit with Samson on Tuesday and by all indications it went well.

