Although some classes are filling up, the Hurricanes are nowhere near done with their portal haul, as former Florida State and Oregon State safety Conrad Hussey announced his commitment to the U earlier today via social media.

🚨BREAKING🚨: Former Florida State/Oregon State S Conrad Hussey will transfer to #Miami. Hussey chose the Hurricanes over Tennessee.



The 6-foot, 197-pound DB has appeared in 27 games, producing 45 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 interception. Two years of… pic.twitter.com/YxLuv6n28I — Geo Milian (@GeoMilian) January 27, 2026

Hussey was a former 4-star prospect according to 247 Sports, and first enrolled at Florida State, where he registered most of his stats up to his point. At Oregon State, Hussey saw limited action, playing in three games and registering five tackles and a PBU.

Hussey joins a Miami defensive backfield that is loaded with young talent, but as a veteran college football player, will look to compete for a starting role or bring valuable depth to a defensive backfield that charts as one of the best in the country as the 2026 season approaches.

Hussey prepped at St. Thomas Aquinas, just a few miles from the U, where he received an offer from Miami out of high school, but opted to play his early career in Tallahassee. At 6-foot-1, Hussey profiles as a safety that can play with the physicality that Miami defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman likes to see, but has showcased good ball skills in limited action.

The addition gives Miami a realistic six-man rotation at the safety position, as Hussey will compete with the likes of Zechariah Poyser, Omar Thornton, Dylan Day, Camdin Portis, and JJ Dunnigan. Thornton, a fellow transfer from Boston College, appears to play the same style as Hussey, but Miami needed one more body in that room, and they got as respectable a player as possible given the circumstances Hussey is walking into.

What's Left?

The Hurricanes still need to find their signal caller for 2026, but with Miami hosting Duke transfer Darian Mensah on a visit today, that reality is expected to change sooner than later. With Keionte Scott leaving for the NFL, Miami knew it had a hole to fill at safety, and the U has done just that.

One of the largest question marks remaining lies with the defensive line: how do you replace the best pass rushing duo in the country? Truthfully, there may be no replacing the impact Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor had on the defensive line, but the coaching staff has confidence in some of the younger defensive linemen in the building in stepping into those roles.

The final question mark is the offensive line, but head coach Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal have earned the fanbase's trust in that regard. Spring ball is approaching, and then, we'll know much more about the new-look 'Canes ahead of the 2026 kickoff.