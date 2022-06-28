Miami Legends Camp Prospect Kenton Kirkland Talks Recruiting

The Miami Hurricanes are still evaluating several top recruits around the country. The Legends Camp was a great way for the Miami staff to get to know recruits first-hand and work with them one-on-one.

One of the top prospects in attendance that had not yet received an offer leading into the camp was Kenton Kirkland from Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines. He took some time to discuss the Legends Camp and his overall recruitment with All Hurricanes.

Q: How do you think you did at the Miami Camp?

Kirkland: “I had a pretty good day,” Kirkland began. “I’m pretty sure the (Miami) coaches would say the same. There’s just a lot of small things I can work on, small things, like my foot speed. Once I get that down pat, I should be pretty good.”

Q: Which Miami coaches did you work with?

Kirkland: “Mainly I was working with Coach (DeMarcus) Van Dyke. Coach (Jahmile) Addae got here late, doing other things. From what he said, I looked pretty good.”

Q: What’s his coaching style like?

Kirkland: “Oh, I love it. Very hands on, which is a good thing. You know, some coaches try to shy away from it and talk from afar, but when a coach can put his hands on you, show you that technique, that’s a good sign.”

Q: What are these schools that are recruiting saying about your college position?

Kirkland: “With my athletic ability and my speed, you know, it’s kind of like a flex. I could play all around the field. But some may put me at safety and some may bring me down at corner. Pretty much, I could play everywhere.”

Q: Do you have a position preference?

Kirkland: “No. Because in practice, I get reps all over the field. Nickel, safety, corner, all that.”

Q: You were saying a Miami offer could be on the way. What would a Miami offer mean to you?

Kirkland: “Oh, it would mean a lot. You know, with the new coaching staff, you gotta earn the offer back. It’s one of my top school choices even though I don’t have the offer yet. If I were to get the offer, I’d look into those guys a lot.”

Q: Why would Miami be one of your top choices?

Kirkland: “Just the legacy behind the school. I’d love to get back with this legacy. You know, they are talking about getting back to the point where they used to be. A national championship team. To be able to be a part of that, it would mean a lot.”

Q: Who else is in it for you?

Kirkland: “Schools like Florida State, Kentucky and Florida.”

Q: Did you take visits to those schools recently?

Kirkland: “No sir, most of those schools talk about taking visits during the season.”

Q: You’re not in a rush to make a decision?

Kirkland: “No sir.”

Q: Talk about Florida. What’s the angle for the Gators?

Kirkland: “Yeah, they have a lot of new guys coming in. I kinda got to get back in with them and see where I stand. Make sure everything is still the same. It’s pretty good. I feel like they are a program that’s headed in the right direction.”

Q: What about Florida State?

Kirkland: “Florida State, the love is always consistent. They always show a lot of love. I’m excited to see where Coach (Mike) Norvell is going to bring this program to as well. That program is still fairly new and rebuilding. They like me a lot.”

Q: Who’s recruiting you the hardest?

Kirkland: “Probably Florida State.”

Q: What are they saying?

Kirkland: “Uh, just kind of throwing in, ready to see you commit, trying to see that. They talk a lot about ball; where I would play. You asked me the question about where they would see me at. They see me as a corner. A boundary corner. Pretty much, it doesn’t really matter to me. Just trying to play.”

Q: What’s Tallahassee like?

Kirkland: “I love it. The energy, everybody behind you. That’s a huge factor. Make sure the city is behind you.”

Q: What about Kentucky?

Kirkland: “You know, Coach (Chris) Collins, he pretty much stays in contact with me all the time. Even if it’s another school’s camp, he’s always trying to see what’s going on. How I did, which is a good thing. He wants me to get up there (to Lexington) as much as possible. It’s just hard, getting from Jacksonville to Kentucky.

Q: Maybe get up there for a game?

Kirkland: “Yeah, that’s what we talked about. Getting up there for an official visit.”

Q: Any official visits you know that you are taking?

Kirkland: “Florida State.”

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.