Miami Makes Cormani McClain's Final Three, Awaits Oct. 27 Decision

College football’s first of two National Signing Days will be Dec. 21, 2022. That’s when a plethora of top prospects will announce their college decisions as well as fax in their letters of intent to the colleges they accepted a scholarship offer. There’s one prospect that is surprisingly not going to announce his college choice that day.

Many people expected top cornerback prospect Cormani McClain to make his decision on or near that date. Instead, the 6-foot-2 cornerback from Lakeland (Fla.) High School making his choice much sooner.

Numerous programs offered McClain to date, including but not limited to Miami, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Notre Dame, BYU, LSU and Ole Miss among others. However, just the Canes, Gators and Crimson Tide remain on his list.

Seeing how he plays on the gridiron, it’s not surprising that each of those teams continue to ardently recruit him.

No question, McClain is indeed a playmaker. Combined with his physical style of play, he’s a weapon for the lucky institution that signs him because of how he plays the football in the air. Between his sophomore and junior seasons combined, McClain produced 15 interceptions.

Going by the nickname “Money” to most that know him, McClain is now ready to make his college decision and take his talents to one school. All Hurricanes will be at McClain’s commitment ceremony and report his decision no matter which school he picks.

