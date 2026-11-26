Miami Scores Massive Recruiting Win as No. 1 2027 Recruit DJ Jacobs Flips to the Hurricanes
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In a Thanksgiving stunner, the nation’s top 2027 recruit, five-star edge rusher DJ Jacobs, decommitted from Ohio State and committed to the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday afternoon.
The 6-foot-5 prospect from Blessed Trinity Catholic in Roswell, Georgia, had been pledged to the Buckeyes since late December 2025. He originally chose Ohio State over Miami and a host of other powerhouse programs in a live announcement on CBS Sports HQ.
Miami stayed in the picture and continued to build that strong bond, maintaining strong relationships with Jacobs and his family under head coach Mario Cristobal and defensive ends coach Jason Taylor.
Jacobs cited a lifelong connection to “The U.”
“I always grew up a fan of Miami,” he told Rivals.
“Mark Richt played there, and he’s my godfather. I love the staff, and everything is great at Miami. They’ve always been up there for me. As a kid, I dreamed of playing for Miami.”DJ Jacobs
He also highlighted the chance to play for Taylor, calling the Hall of Fame pass rusher “an awesome coach and one of the best to ever do it,” and praised Cristobal for rebuilding the program and his relentlessness in making Miami great.
The flip is a massive boost for Miami’s already elite 2027 class.
With Jacobs now on board, the Hurricanes reclaim the top spot in the national rankings and boast multiple five-star commitments. Jacobs ranks as one of the highest-rated players in the cycle (No. 1 overall on several boards) and brings proven high school production.
Jacobs already looks the part from the rest of the prospects and he will more than likely be a contributor for the Hurricanes as soon as he steps foot on campus.
Miami nearly landed him last December before Ohio State secured the verbal, according to multiple reports.
The Hurricanes’ persistence with continued visits, strong relationships, and consistent communication paid off just days before the early signing period begins on Wednesday.
For a program that has already flipped other high-profile prospects this cycle, landing the consensus top edge rusher is one of the best recruiting wins Miami has had in quite a while.
Cristobal had already flipped two other five-star recruits earlier in the year, including Jaiden Bryant (flipped from LSU), who is right behind Jacobs as the best pass rusher in the 2027 class, and highly-touted cornerback Donte Wright (flipped from Georgia).
This 2027 Hurricanes class has the potential to be one of the best recruiting classes in Miami's rich history.
Jacobs is expected to be an immediate impact player and a centerpiece of Miami’s defensive front as the Hurricanes continue building toward contention under Cristobal.
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Jordan Lopez is a Miami-based sports writer and FIU sports journalism graduate who specializes in college football and the Miami Hurricanes. A lifelong Miami resident, Jordan has a deep understanding of the local sports landscape and brings a unique perspective to his coverage after having the opportunity to play college basketball. He's also written for Predominantly Orange (Denver Broncos), StateoftheU (Hurricanes football), and other sports, while also drawing on his background as a former athlete and now high school basketball coach to provide an informed perspective on games. Jordan's also a huge Dexter fan!Follow JordanTLopez