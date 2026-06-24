Miami Starts Shaping the 2028 and 2029 Recruiting Class Landing Two Elite Recruits

The Miami Hurricanes almost have their 2027 recruiting class on lock, so it's time to start making moves towards future classes, and in a two-for-one special, the Canes have added a commitment to the 2028 and 29' class.

What makes it better is that both star players are cousins, and where some of the standout recruits during Miami Legend's Camp eailer in June.

READ MORE: Miami Hurricanes' 2027 Football Commitment Tracker

2028: Kweil Fleider, OT

First is offensive tackle Kweil Fleider for the 2028 class. He is a four-star recruit out of Carrollton, GA, with amazing upside. He also loves the idea of working with the Canes offensive line coach Alex Mirabal.

“He’s amazing,” Fielder said about Mirabal. “He might surprise you with his height (laughs). But his coaching is so great. He’s going to get you better. He’s going to develop you. That’s what I need to do — develop.”

Mirabal and Mario Cristobal has been instrumental in having some of the best offensive lines year-after-year even if it was at Oregon and now at Miami. It is also one of the major reasons that fielder loves the idea of working and playing in Coral Gables.

“I think they had the best offensive line in college football, and it showed,” Fielder said. “They had all day in the pocket. The team did great. It was great to see them make that run to the national championship.”

2029: CJ Cypher, QB

Cypher was another standout from the camp, who loved offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson and what he was able to do with quarterbacks that Miami has brought in, while also respecting the history of those in front of him.

“It was good, I mean, got some good coaching from Coach (Shannon) Dawson and one of the legends, Gino (Torretta), a while back, but it was nice to get some coaching from those guys like that,” Cypher said about Miami's history of quarterbacks.

It is too early to tell how good he can be, but he is currently ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2029 class. This will give the Hurricanes a quarterback for the future after having a star quarterback for the 2026 and 2028 classes.

The Canes have dipped into the portal three seasons in a row for quality in the pocket, but now they are leaning towards the future with recruiting.

This is the second commit for the 2028 class, while the first is for the 2029 class. This is a positive track record for Miami, which has a strong record of keeping long-term commits happy.

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