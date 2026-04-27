Will Miami Miss Out on Another Hometown Talent In Tense Recruiting Battle?

The Miami Hurricanes have lost two players from their 2027 recruiting class as they try to round up most of their top players by the end of the summer. However, it is only April, and anything can happen when Mario Cristobal gets his loafers in motion.

Still, there are a few talented players who have yet to commit, and the Hurricanes continue to battle Texas A&M for the biggest one yet. Mark Matthews is ready to commit, but all signs are pointing to the No. 1 player in the Sunshine State taking his talents to College Station.

The Fort Lauderdale native has been working endlessly with the recruiting staff at Miami and A&M, but there is a sense that the Aggies will land the 6-foot-5 lineman.

This has been a trend that Cristobal has been trying to get rid of since returning to Miami. No one in the state wants to play for the Hurricanes, and keeping those top names home has always been a day-one goal.

Florida has some of the best talent in the country, and most in the South Florida region. Some have decided to stay home, emphasized by Rueben Bain Jr., Malachi Toney, and Miami's star wide receiver commit Nick Lennear.

For others, a new scenery is what draws them closer towards the change.

Even if the Hurricanes walked into College Station and defeated the Aggies in the first round of the College Football Playoff, it still might not be enough for some.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Armondo Blount (18) holds up his helmet as he celebrates the Hurricanes win over the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, the Hurricanes have already reloaded with two four-star linemen who are still growing. Miami's offensive line room continues to grow deeper and stronger than ever before. Even if some don't pan out, the transfer portal is right there for the Canes if they need to get some star power at the position.

Miami's recruiting trail will continue to heat up as the summer grows long, as well as more time on the recruiting trails for Cristobal.

Miami's 2027 Recruiting Class

Nick Lennear, WR, Committed 3/5/26

Jaylyn Jones, S, Committed 6/23/25

Demarcus Deroche, EDGE, Committed 8/19/2025

Josh Johnson, DL, Committed 3/24/26

Sherrod Gourdine, CB, Committed 3/24/26

Israel Abrams, QB,Committed 4/3/26

Sean Tatum, IOL, Committed 4/10/26

Tyler Ford, IOL, Committed 4/15/26

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