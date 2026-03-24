Miami Lands Coveted Commitment over In-State Rival
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Soon after the first spring practice was over with, the Miami Hurricanes picked up their sixth commitment of the 2027 recruiting class.
The Hurricanes out battled Florida for Key West defensive lineman Josh Johnson. Johnson is ranked as the No. 100 player in his position and 90th in the deep state of Florida.
"I'm absolutely ecstatic," Johnson said. "Being able to learn under Jason Taylor and Damione Lewis is special. Many, many years in the NFL between the two of them. Knowing that is really great for me because my plan is to eventually play in the NFL. Learning from guys who have done it before, it's definitely very special."
Johnson loved what the Hurricanes had to offer from a coaching standpoint, but it was everything else that sold him on the orange and green.
"One thing that is very special to me about Miami is just the fan environment and culture. Even in Key West, it's all about The U, and I'm sure in Miami, it's all about The U," Johnson said.
The Hurricanes now rank as the No. 14 class in the country as they continue to search for another No. 1 class.
Miami's 2027 Recruiting Class
Nick Lennear, WR, Committed 3/5/26
Jaylyn Jones, S, Committed 6/23/25
Demarcus Deroche, EDGE, Committed 8/19/2025
Ah'Mari Stevens, WR, Committed 1/13/25
Zaquan Linton, OT, Committed 7/8/25
Josh Johnson, DL, 3/24/26
More Recruiting News: Two 2027 Five Star Recruits List Miami in Their Final Schools
The Miami Hurricanes continue to hit the 2027 recruiting class harder than anyone around the country. Mario Cristobal and staff want everyone but also knows that some will also see value in other teams.
The Hurricanes are already projected to land the top three recruits in Florida, but they are also looking out of state for elite talent.
Two five-star recruits have listed the Hurricanes in their final schools, starting with cornerback John Meredith III from Arlington. TX. He is projected to land with the Texas A&M Aggies, but also has Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas in his final list.
The Hurricanes are also after the No. 1 tight end in the 2027 class, Ahmad Hudson. He is also a top-32 recruit in basketball, and has an interest in playing both sports if that were available to him. The five-star from Ruston, LA, has the Hurricanes, LSU, the Aggies, USC, Missouri, and Nebraska in his top six schools.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5