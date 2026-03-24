Miami Strikes Gold with Second Defensive Commitment of the Day

It was quick for the Miami Hurricanes, but they had added another player from the 2027 Class, bringing in more defensive talent, as many expect to leave after this season.

The Hurricanes land the commitment of three-star cornerback commit, Sherrod Gourdine out of Pompano Beach, FL.

The Hurricanes continue to add more South Florida talent, restoring order in the state for the program.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 CB Sherrod Gourdine has Committed to Miami, he tells me for @Rivals



The 5’11 176 CB from Pompano Beach, FL chose the Hurricanes over Indiana and Auburn



“It’s gonna be a lot of fun at the crib. Come to the crib💚🧡”https://t.co/065Yif9V6M pic.twitter.com/c2VWpB1FV0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 24, 2026

"They show so much love," Gourdine told InsideTheU ahead of his announcement. "The love that they show, no other coach shows. I'm going to go to wherever love me the most, and I feel like Miami loves me the most, so that's where I'm going to take my talents to."

What also meant a lot to him was how a home team would love to have him.

"That means a lot to me because not everybody can get an offer from the crib or get a commitable offer from the crib, so I feel great and blessed," Gourdine said. "It means a lot. Being in a program of a national championship team, I feel like I can go to Miami and be the best and be the best out of Miami. And I'm not so far to see my family. My family is right here, so I can just come down and see them every once in a while."

The Hurricanes are still ranked as the No. 14 class in the country as they continue to search for another No. 1 class.

Miami's 2027 Recruiting Class

Nick Lennear, WR, Committed 3/5/26

Jaylyn Jones, S, Committed 6/23/25

Demarcus Deroche, EDGE, Committed 8/19/2025

Ah'Mari Stevens, WR, Committed 1/13/25

Zaquan Linton, OT, Committed 7/8/25

Josh Johnson, DL, 3/24/26

Sherrod Gourdine, CB, 3/24/26

Whose Next for the Canes?

Oct 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal talks with offensive lineman Anez Cooper (73) during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

The No. 3 player in the 2027 class and top offensive lineman, Mark Matthews from Fort Lauderdale, also has the Canes high on his list of top schools.

"The early prediction remains on Miami. I like where the Hurricanes stand with the local road grater, Mark Matthews," On3's Steve Wiltfong said. "Several programs are pushing for Mark Matthews, but I think Miami is going to be tough to beat."

The 2027 class is starting to take shape for the Hurricanes now that they have a strong idea of what they need for the future.

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