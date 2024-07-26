Four-Star Safety Will Take His Visit To The Miami Hurricanes: Recruiting Rundown
CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes football program will host only one visit this weekend and it will be the first and only visit for July in four-star safety Ladarian Clardy.
He holds offers from programs such as Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida State, and UCF, however, a visit with the Hurricanes program can change all of those things.
The 5-11, 175-pound Pensacola, Fla native is an outstanding defender but also plays on the offensive side of the ball too like most top highschool talents. He also played every position you could think off, with the ability to bounce off defenders (or offensive players) with the ability and speed to catch and score over anyone.
In other recruiting news, Amari Wallace, a safety who committed earlier in the year, broke his leg in a scrimmage preparing for his senior season.
READ MORE: University of Miami Verbal Commit Breaks Leg In Scrimmage; Out for the 2024 Season
There is still plenty more that needs to be discovered went learning about his injury but he will have a long recovery process before taking his talents to the University of Miami.
Mario Cristobal and his staff have had a slow July with visits but the number of recruits continues to rise as the season is around the corner. Recruiting never stops and the Hurricanes maintain a top-ten ranking in recruiting while still going after some of the top talent in the country.