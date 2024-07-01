Linebacker Gavin Nix Commits To The Miami Hurricanes
Not long after his second visit from the University of Miami, four-star linebacker Gavin Nix knew exactly where he wanted to spend the next few years of his college career. Now Nix has announced he has committed to the Miami Hurricanes football program.
The 6-0, 225 linebacker has spent the last two years playing for the IMG Academy and finished his junior year totaling 42 tackles (7 TFL), 5 QBH, and a sack in 8 games per MaxPreps. Watching the film, he is a powerful hitter and an impactful one at that. It is something that was prided in the early 2000s for the U and his style of play is something that has been sought out for. His speed and relentless pressure in getting to the ball is next level.
This will be the fourth prospect IMG Academy (Fla.) has produced for the Hurricanes. Those players are Francis Mauigoa, Antonio Tripp, Jr., and Riley Williams who have proven to be great prospects for the team. With any luck, there could be more from that tree to head to the Hurricanes in the future.
The summer has been a splash for the Hurricanes, as they get one of their top targets. More is to come for the coaching staff of Mario Cristobal and soon they will be approaching the top ten in recuting.