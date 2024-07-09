Miami Enters The Top 10 In Recruiting: Extra Point
Week after week, the sirens go off for new Hurricanes committing to the football program. The longer the process the better the recruit as the most recent commitments have seen.
Hylton Stubbs, Gavin Nix, and Seuseu "SJ" Alofaituli are just to name a few but those few have pushed the Hurricanes back into the top 10 recruiting class of 2025 per 247sports.
Mario Cristobal continues to prove why he is one of the best recruiters in the game with constant pickups of some of the best talent from around the country. He has faced a lot of scrutiny about his coaching but never his recruiting ability for some of the top talent across the country.
There have been a couple of misses like normal but as it stands now, the U sits at No. 9 in this recuting cycle. Other programs such as Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oregon, LSU, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma sit ahead but for how long is the question?
Several five-star talents still have yet to commit, but players such as DJ Pickett and Iose Epenesa are still on the strong side when it comes to being recruited by the Hurricanes. If these two talents commit, the Hurricanes would likely jump into the top five and maybe back into the top three similar to last year's class.
The sky's the limit for the Hurricane program and the coaching staff is living up to its billing with some of the best young talent globally.