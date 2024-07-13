Miami Hurricanes Lands First Receiver Commit Of The 2025 Class In Daylyn Upshaw
CORAL GABLES - Another great pickup for the Miami Hurricanes as they get the first wide receiver to commit in the 2025 class in Daylyn Upshaw.
This summer, Miami was the only official visit taken and the Hurricanes landed a pledge from the rising senior, who became the 18th member of the program's class this cycle.
The productive 5-foot-11, 175-pounder earned offers from programs like Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Texas, Tennessee, and Ole Miss throughout his recruiting process.
"He's a well-rounded wide receiver prospect that put up big numbers as a junior playing opposite of five-star Cam Coleman," 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins said of Upshaw ahead of his announcement. "He can race into the deeper third and haul in the long ball. What also stands out about his game is how he's able to capitalize on his catch-and-run opportunities as he's got above-average vision and gets out of tackles with jump cuts. On the younger side for the grade, having just turned 17 years old and having seen him at various camps and tournaments, I wouldn't be surprised if he undergoes a major physical transformation in the coming years. Overall, a solid addition for Miami given what they want to do on offense. He's the type of wideout that offers some versatility and line up on the inside or outside."