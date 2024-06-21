Recruiting Rundown: Final, Yet Big Weekend For June Official Visits
Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff have always been some of the best recruiters in the country, but that does not stop players from flipping and finding other places to commit to. This weekend they have a chance to lockdown one of their top commits Elijah Melendez and a possible five-star Iose Epenesa edge rusher.
Here are the list of player who are taking their official visit this weekend:
Edge Iose Epenesa
Another five-star that will be making the trip to Coral Gable will be Epenesa. The 6-3.5 230 pound edge rusher out of Edwardsville, IL has a lot of potential coming into this official visit as the No. 3 ranked defensive lineman in the country according to 247sports. He is a versatile lineman who possesses a great amount of athleticism while also having hands that can punch out a ball at a highly effective level. That makes him one of the best in the country and getting him committed could be a game-changer for the Hurricanes.
Safety Hylton Stubbs
Another game-changing type of player is Stubbs. While he has already hard commited to USC, that still doesn't mean he could change his mind after a weekend in South Beach. The safety stands at 6-1, 180 pounds so he is on the lighter side but that doesn't change the fact that he is an elite defender. He has the jump ability to get the ball at any point, like a receiver while also having the power to deliver a huge blow. He is ranked as the 10 best safety in the country per 247sports and a flip could boost the recruitment of the Hurricanes.
Inside Offensive Lineman Seuseu Alofaituli
Big, strong, and powerful are the best three words to describe the Las Vegas, NV native. Alofaituli is one of the top linemen in the class and the way that the Hurricanes have been recruiting the front line, he could be an excellent and exciting piece to the pie that is being carved out. The Crystal Ball predictions have him committing to the University after this weekend and the way the team has been rounding in the big men, he could be next.
Cornerback Ben Hanks Jr.
Another corner that could help the future of the Hurricanes is Hanks Jr. While there has only been one other corner committed in this class, the more the merrier. The Miami, FL native will already be close to home and for the 6-1 170 pounds Hanks, that could be a welcoming sign for him. He will have to get his weight up as he is on the smaller side but things will have to play out in favor of the lengthy and explosive defender.
Linebacker Elijah Melendez
Already committed to the U, Melendez will return for another visit in hopes of lockdown his destination for the future. the linebacker is one of the more physically gifted players in the past number of years and he is only getting better. Melendez still has offers from other schools but his home could be the University of Miami after his official visit this weekend.
Safety Bryce Fitzgerald
For safety Fitzgerald, He is another Miami native that will be close to home. He is also on the smaller side weighing 172 pounds standing at 6-0.5, but that can easily change with a great diet and workout plan. Many would describe him as a ball thief with great awareness and athleticism. He started out focusing more as a basketball player before transitioning into being a primary football player after an impressive junior year.
Defensive Lineman Jarquez Carter
Another defensive lineman to try and add to the talent that is in Coral Gable. Carter holds other offers from Florida, Penn State, and Alabama and the 6-2 284-pound player has quick feet but is a raw talent that needs time to prepare before taking it to the next level. A visit to Miami could change that but it could take some other things as well.
Edge Herbert Scroggins
Scroggins is quick and physical with a long stride when he pursues his opponents. He has the fundamentals of being a great rusher with his hand technique and his fluid spinning ability but it could take some time for him to get that to a pro level. His power is undeniable and because he is so raw, developing him could bring in a lot of potential.
Defensive Lineman Randy Adirika
Another Miami native, Adirika has a Crystal Ball prediction of him committing to Miami. He has the speed and power of a great lineman. He stands at 6-3, 275 pounds with a great ability to work in between the lineman and explode before getting hit with contact. More will be seen from him in the future as many have high hopes for him.
Edge Tylon Lee
Lee is a native of Milton, FL, and has a lot of potential to be a great edge rusher. His speed is undeniable but one of his many talents is his patience on the line. He knows where the ball is going and once he knows where things happen he explodes and gets to his opponent. He is another raw prospect with a lot of potential and it could be shown and shined at the U.
Within those ten players, keeping Melendez committed is one of the top priorities, but trying to flip Stubbs from USC and impressing Epenesa will not only boost the program commitment rankings but would be the first five-star commit in Epenesa on the year.
Another key will be the addition of more players in the secondary. That has been one of the areas that has been lacking in the commitment department for the University, but this weekend could change that with a couple of big moves. Stubbs would be a major get but Hanks Jr. could also play a major rolling in filling in those needs. In this defensive-heavy visit, the talent pool is wide and there could be some diamonds in the rough with any of these players.