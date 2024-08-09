The Hurricanes Are Circling In On Recruits: Recruiting Rundown
The Miami Hurricanes have had some shocking moves over the past few days.
First comes the flipped commitment of Donta Simpson who verbally committed to Maryland before his official visit to the Hurricanes. Once he saw what the Canes had in store for the future, his decision on where he wanted to take his talents seemed easy.
Simpson has been the only person to commit to the Hurricanes over the past week but a lot of announcements on commitment dates have started to be relased for some of the top targets for the Canes.
Brye Fitzgerald has announced his commitment date as the Hurricanes are on his list of schools. August 17 is his commitment date, and safety will be another major asset for the possible future of the program.
Another person of interest for the Hurricanes is cornerback Ben Hanks Jr., who named Miami in his final three schools alongside Florida and Louisville. Hanks would be a major commitment for the Hurricanes because of the lack of CB depth on the current roster. Mishael Powell and Daryl Porter Jr. are seniors and likely entering the NFL Draft after this season. The following talent behind them are freshmen who will get the chance to see the field next season if no transfers enter the program.
The season will soon be underway which also means other players will be on campus when games are starting to take place. Commits will have the chance to take in what the Hurricanes are all about when they begin to absorb the atmosphere.