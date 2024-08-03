Maryland Commit Flips His Commitment To The University Of Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Chaminade-Madonna Prep defensive tackle Donta Simpson verbally committed to Miami on Friday after previously being committed to Maryland.
Simpson recorded 43 tackles, 19.5 for a loss, 7.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles last season in helping the Lions to the Class 1M state championship. He is explosive and that was one of the best things that draws attention to him.
He slips through offensive linemen, with ease and can jump on anyone when he sees the opportunity to. From the film, he is a great run defender and generates pressure that is rare to see.
Simpson, a three-star prospect with an 86-grade and the 122nd-ranked defensive lineman in the 2025 class, attended Miami's summer cookout last weekend and shortly thereafter received an offer.
Chaminade-Madonna Prep has had several former players play at Miami over the years with Patterson and a freshman wide receiver. JoJo Trader is currently on the roster. Chris Ewald, a four-star cornerback has already verbally committed to Miami.
He is the 20th commitment, second defensive lineman, in the 2025 class for Miami, and now jumped ahead of Oklahoma and is back in the ninth-ranked class according to 247Sports.