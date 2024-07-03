The Miami Hurricanes Lands Its Third 2026 Commit In Quarterback Dereon Coleman
This was a quick process for quarterback Dereon Coleman as he has committed to the University of Miami over Oklahoma, UCF, and Ole Miss.
The 6-1, 165 pounds quarterback received an offer from offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson after an impressive performance at the Canes 7-on-7 event on June 16.
The Orlando, FL native knew that the Canes "are on the come up again" and the program being close to home made the choice easier for the rising prospect. he is on the smaller side with his weight but for the No. 24 QB in the 2026 class, that is something that will be easily fixed.
247sports Andrew Irvin's scouting report says Dereon "likes to pick defenses apart from the pocket and can flick the ball into the deeper third with ease. Tends to serve up a fastball, but in-person evaluations suggest that he can use touch on occasion to drop balls over coverage. Explosive lower half allows him to get away from pressure, but needs to improve internal clock and add some body armor."
This is the third recruit from the 2026 Hurricane class, joining four-star wide receiver Malachi Toney and four-star linebacker Jordan Campbell. This is only the beginning of the process for this class and with more prospects taking their official visits in the next number of weeks, there could be a chance that this class will start to get more national attention for what they bring to South Beach.