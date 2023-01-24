QB and Pitcher Austin Simmons Updates Recruitment

One of the top 2025 prospects in the country would be Austin Simmons. It’s just that he’s a prospect in multiple sports, baseball and football, as a pitcher and quarterback. That has made his recruitment unique.

The 6-foot-3 and 195-pound dual-sport athlete has an exceptional amount of power in his left arm, and that’s kept baseball and football coaches interested in the Pahokee (Fla.) High School talent.

To begin the interview, Simmons talked about getting an offer from his hometown school, the Miami Hurricanes.

“It feels great to be noticed by my hometown school,” Simmons stated. “It meant a lot to me, you know? I’m from Miami originally. My mom went there (to Miami). She graduated from there.”

Simmons has been to Miami a couple of times for football camps, so he’s already familiar with the school and facilities. Recently he’s been getting to know the Miami coaching staff.

“I feel like they’re really doing something. They’re really trying to get that national championship. Getting it back together. I feel like they have a great chance.”

As for taking more unofficial visits while Simmons goes into spring baseball season, that’s a bit of an unknown.

“Visits, I really don’t know yet. I’m still discussing that with my dad and coaches right now. So, I’m trying to get some visits before the dead period starts. Plus, during the summer as well.”

As for some schools he’d like to see during those unofficial visits, Simmons did mention a few possibilities.

“I’d like to get back to Florida State, Louisville. I’d like to get to the West Coast and visit Oregon, UCLA, and USC.”

As for the schools coming at him the hardest, Simmons has been receiving a lot of attention.

“Every school has been recruiting me hard,” Simmons admitted. He also went into detail about what he’s trying to find from his college home.

“A good academic background. Also, where players are developed. I’m also looking to play both sports in college, baseball and football.”

Speaking of the two sports that Simmons excels at, he talked about what works with recruiting.

“I feel like my schedule is going to be based on baseball season. I believe I’m going to be a PO in college because I’m topping out at 90-plus (miles per hour) on the (baseball) mound. I could set my schedule around spring football, so I can play baseball as well.”

It appears that Simmons has already planned to be balancing baseball and football at the college level.

