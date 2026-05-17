Miami Adds Edge Rusher to its Impressive 2027 Stable

Miami added yet another 2027 prospect to its ranks on Sunday in the form of three-star edge rusher Jayvon Dawson of Santaluces Community High School in Lake Worth, Florida.

According to 247 Sports Dawson is a consensus three-star prospect but a top-30 recruit at his position nationwide. Dawson picked the Hurricanes over the likes of the North Carolina Tar Heels and Georgia Bulldogs, who will both more than likely keep pursuing Dawson until signing day.

The local connection was strong in this process, as Dawson went from first being contacted by Miami to committing in just 11 days, according to 247 Sports. Several high-major contenders threw their hat in the ring for Dawson, and it's mostly due to his on-field production. He totaled 22 TFLs on the year with 8 sacks and a forced fumble to boot.

While his on-field production speaks volumes, Dawson's potential is what landed him on most radars. At just 215 pounds, the Florida native stands to gain significant weight in the Hurricane strength program. However, with NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor staying on as coach of the defensive line, Dawson will be put in every situation necessary to ensure his growth into a high-caliber recruit.

Dawson was the second recruit of the day to announce his commitment to the Hurricanes, as the U flipped Oregon commit and highly-touted corner Ai'King Hall of Dothan, Alabama, earlier in the day. Hall, a top-100 player in the country, and Dawson's commitments bring the 2027 class ranking up to 7th in the country.

While Miami head coach Mario Cristobal has made it a point to capitalize on the momentum the Hurricanes have found in the transfer portal, the U has not forgotten that it lies in one of the best, if not the best, high school football hotbeds in the country. The Hurricane staff is still hitting the road, searching for young players to contribute to the team's efforts as it gears up for what will be a national championship run-or-bust year for The U.

Dawson will join a defensive line room with a lot to prove following the departure of Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, who left Miami as the best 1-2 defensive line punch in the country.

The Hurricanes kick off their season on Friday, September 4.

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