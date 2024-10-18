The Calm Before The Storm: Recruiting Rundown
It has been a quiet week in recruiting for all sides of the Hurricanes athletic department.
After missing out on the Boozer Twins the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team has started to shift over to focus on the season starting in a few weeks. They are still on the move with official visits coming in consistently but nothing major.
Baseball has started to gain some traction with the team being ranked as the No. 6 school with the 2025 class. Three top 100 players and more to come with the transfer portal additions the Hurricanes have found a way to use effectively.
Football-wise, the Hurricanes are working on getting the commitments of some of the top Florida talent in DJ Pickett (LSU commit) and Ben Hanks Jr. (Florida commit).
Mario Cristobal is relentless in getting the talent that he wants and if the development of this impressive season continues, he could get a number of flips over the next several weeks.
A key person to watch of the commitment of Elijah Griffin. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound No. 1 defensive lineman has Georgia, Miami, and USC and will be announcing his decision during a ceremony at his school's gymnasium at approximately 1:20 p.m. ET on Friday.