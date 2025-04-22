Miami In The Mix For Transfer WR Trebor Pena As Star Wideout Sets Visits With Canes
Since the moment former Syracuse Orange wide receiver Trebor Pena entered the transfer portal, he has been linked to the Miami Hurricanes football team. He fills a need for the Canes and seems like a perfect fit for head coach Mario Cristobal's offense. After already visiting with the Penn State Nittany Lions last week, he is now set to meet with the Hurricanes as well as the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans.
This is according to a tweet sent out from 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz, which read:
"Former Syracuse star wide receiver Trebor Pena is set to visit UCLA, USC and Miami this week, a source tells @CBSSports/@247Sports.
Pena had 84 catches last year and was an All-ACC selection. Is coming off a visit to Penn State."
The addition of Pena could be huge for the Miami offense and incoming quarterback Carson Beck, who is fully expected to take over the starting job once fully recovered from offseason surgery. According to Cristobal, Beck should be ready to go very soon.
Last season, Pena caught 84 passes for 941 yards and caught nine TDs on his way to earning All-ACC honors. He did a lot of that damage directly to the Hurricanes, catching six passes for 128 yards and a TD in a crucial loss for Miami.
This is far from a done deal, but there is enough smoke around Pena potentially landing in Miami that it's fair for their fanbase to get excited about the potential addition. We would expect a decision at some point in late April or early May. We should know more after he completes his round of visits to Miami and the West Coast.
