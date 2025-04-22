Hurricanes In The 2025 NFL Draft: Top Landing Spots For Miami's Offensive Stars
The 2025 NFL Draft is set to kick off this Thursday, April 24, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. There are 11 Miami Football Hurricanes football players who have a shot to be drafted. We have projected four of those players to go in the first four rounds. These are our final predictions on the teams that each of those players will land with.
QB Cam Ward: Tennessee Titans
This is the prediction that we are most confident in, as is everyone else who follows the NFL Draft. Ward to the Titans with the first overall pick appears to be all but official. After last year's incredible season, he has earned the top spot in the draft, and the Titans are locked in on selecting him. There is little to no doubt that he will be the first name we hear called on Thursday night.
TE Elijah Arroyo: Denver Broncos
Arroyo fits the bill of a Sean Payton tight end. The Broncos' head coach is still building their offensive roster in his image. One of his key chess pieces has always been an athletic tight end who can both stretch the seam and be a weapon in the red zone. Adding Arroyo would be a perfect match and a much-needed addition for both Payton's system and as a security blanket for second-year QB Bo Nix.
RB Damien Martinez: Pittsburgh Steelers
This is a perfect fit for both parties. With Najee Harris now out of Pittsburgh, the Steelers need a power back to pair with Jaylen Warren. At this point in their careers, Martinez is not only a great replacement for Harris but an upgrade. His combination of power and explosion could revitalize the Pittsburgh rushing attack.
WR Xavier Restrepo: Tennessee Titans
Why not both fill a need and make your new franchise quarterback a happy man on Day 1? A bad 40-yard dash at Restrepo's Pro Day gives the Titans the luxury to wait an extra round or even two before having to use a pick on Restrepo. The two already have built-in chemistry, and Restrepo has the potential to be a draft day steal because of his deflated value, based on what Restrepo is saying was simply a minor injury he was dealing with at his Pro Day.
