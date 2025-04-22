NFL Draft Landing Spots For Late-Round Miami Hurricanes
The 2025 NFL Draft is set to kick off this Thursday, April 24, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. There are 11 Miami Football Hurricanes football players who have a shot to be drafted. We have projected seven of those players to go in rounds five through seven. These are our final predictions on the teams that each of those players will land with.
DE Tyler Baron: Cleveland Browns
The Browns spent a whole lot of money on Myles Garrett to keep him in Cleveland, but now they need a cheap option to put opposite him who can take advantage of all the attention that he draws. Baron is a perfect fit to grab early on Day 3, who has starter upside on the next level.
OL Jalen Rivers: Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins desperately need depth on the offensive line, and Rivers can fill that role. Not only is he a talented prospect with upside, but he also brings versatility. He's likely not a Day 1 starter, however, he could be a rotational backup who can slot in both inside and outside if called upon.
LB Francisco Mauigoa: Kansas City Chiefs
Mauigoa brings both the toughness and playmaking instincts that the Chiefs value at a position that they need to bolster in this draft.
WR Sam Brown: Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jags lost a huge chunk of their weapons in their passing attack this offseason and are left with Brian Thomas Jr and not much else. Brown can come in and compete for the role of field stretcher after boosting his draft stock with a great performance at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
PK Andrew Borregales: Baltimore Ravens
It's time for the Ravens to move on from Justin Tucker for both on and off the field reasons. However, they know what a weapon a great kicker can be so they will address this issue in the draft and not just overlook the position.
WR Jacolby George: Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen needs help on the outside, so we expect the Bills to bring in a handful of young wideouts and let them compete for the job. George showed playmaking ability at Miami and a terrible combine has driven down his value. So it makes all the sense in the world for the WR-needy Bills to take a flier on him.
DT Simeon Barrow: Cincinnati Bengals
Barrow is a tough one to predict because he's likely to be picked so late or even be signed as an undrafted free agent. That's why we are playing the odds and predicting he lands with the team that needs a ton of help on defense and not much money to work with.
