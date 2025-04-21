2025 NFL Draft: Full Round-By-Round Projection For 11 Miami Hurricanes Prospects
The 2025 NFL Draft is almost here. It will kick off this Thursday night, April 24, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Coming off a resurgent season for the Miami Hurricanes football team, they have 11 players who have declared for the NFL Draft this year who have a legitimate shot to be selected in the draft or, at the very least, brought into an NFL camp as an undrafted free agent following the conclusion of the draft. This is our final prediction for which round each Cane will be selected in.
Round 1
QB Cam Ward
Not only will Ward be selected in the first round, but it is at this point inevitable that he will be the first-overall player selected in this year's draft. That pick is currently held by the Tennessee Titans, and it appears that they are locked into keeping it and grabbing their franchise QB.
Round 2
TE Elijah Arroyo
Tight ends have been going earlier and more often in recent years in the NFL Draft. Arroyo is too good for teams to continue to pass up on him for too long. It's possible that he is selected early in the third round, but we are betting on him finding a new home late in Round 2.
Round 3
RB Damien Martinez
Martinez is one of the most underrated players in this draft and is going to be a star in the league. He is going to hear his name being called on Day 2 in Round 3. We have been saying all offseason that we expect to see him in the AFC North, with the Pittsburgh Steelers being the best fit.
Round 4
WR Xavier Restrepo
A 4.83 40-yard dash at his Pro Day is going to drive his value down, but not as much as many people are predicting. He's too good to fall past the fourth round and it's possible someone rolls the dice and selects him even earlier. His film speaks for itself.
Round 5
DE Tyler Baron
OL Jalen Rivers
Baron will be selected in the top half of the fifth round, with Rivers being picked up closer to the end. Both project as rotational players with the potential to develop into starters.
Round 6
LB Francisco Mauigoa
WR Sam Brown
PK Andrew Borregales
The Canes will have three players selected in Round 6. Mauigoa brings the toughness and instincts that teams aren't going to pass up on, Brown's performance at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine earned him this opportunity, and Borregales is too good of a kicker for someone to not snatch up. We've been mocking him to the Ravens, who know the value of having a great kicker and may look to move on from Justin Tucker for both on and off the field reasons.
Round 7
WR Jacolby George
DT Simeon Barrow
George did a lot of damage to his stock at the combine, nearly dropping him out of the draft, but his film tells a different story about his potential upside. Barrow will also sneak into the draft late on Day 3.
