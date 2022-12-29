Rueben Bain Talks Picking Miami over FSU, Lead Up to Signing Day

The last few weeks of Rueben Bain’s recruitment was intense, and so was all the stuff going on with him as a Miaimi (Fla.) Central football player. He broke down what happened with awards and his team first with All Hurricanes.

“I would say that the last few weeks, in my eyes, were perfect. Because everything been going the way I wanted it to.

“As far as that week of the state championship game, I won the Nat Moore Trophy. It was the trophy in South Florida for the best high school player. Couple of days later, won my fourth state championship. Tied my record for sacks, so…A very eventful past couple of weeks.”

Florida State made a hard push for Bain towards the end of his recruitment, but Miami held on to gain his signature. Here’s why.

“I’d say my relationship with (head) coach (Mario) Cristobal because it was second to none. It isn’t what other schools didn’t do, it’s just what he did.

“Non-stop communication. Always talking to coach. Not just Cristobal but it was all coaches on the whole (Miami) staff. I would go in the offensive meeting room and it was like I was an offensive recruit. Just the love I had from the whole staff in general, it wasn’t just me talking to my position coach or the head coach, it was the whole staff.

“Everybody was able to know me and that relationship I had. They have a room for all the graduate assistants, it’s called the barbershop. That’s all the South Florida coaches, all the people that grew up in South Florida.

“I could just go up in there and just relax and chill with the coaches. I felt like I couldn’t get that anywhere else besides Miami. That’s something I can relate to, I grew up around, I can relate to what they’re saying. It’s something I knew I could do for the next three to four years and be comfortable.”

Bain also provided background on when he decided that Miami would be his choice.

“Thoughts and speculation around that Thanksgiving weekend. I had a talk with my parents and my brother. I just decided to make the move, silently. I didn’t let the (Miami) coaches know until about a week later. I let (Defensive ends) coach (Rod) Wright know, and then, the following week I let the defensive staff know. Then about two weeks later coach Cristobal. He was the last one to know.”

As for Cristobal’s reaction, one that should be expected.

“Excited! He was excited! He was on a private plane with coach Wright. As soon as I told him he jumped up out of the seat. Started turning bright red and everything, so…It was a great, great reaction.”

As for staying home and playing for the Canes, Bain went into why he made that selection.

“I feel like I fit in great. Because, when you keep the best at home that’s how you win. Especially in South Florida. I feel like that was key, my character and my playing mentality. The ability to say that I’m the best in South Florida.

“Having Miami (coaches) want to keep my home, that’s amazing. I feel like that’s something that comes with great responsibility. You can’t overthink it, but I have the chance to stay home and be the best in the world, with Miami, it’s a good feeling.”