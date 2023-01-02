Under Armour Practice Update: Reuben Bain, Nyckoles Harbor, Cormani McClain & Robert Stafford

Cover Photo: Nyckoles Harbor; credit All Hurricanes.

Just wanted to hit on a few thoughts from what was seen today during the Under Armour practices. This report was about as straight forward as one will see.

Reuben Bain, defensive end, Miami (Fla.) Central – Point blank, he’s as natural a pass rusher as there is in the country. That’s been said in different ways here at All Hurricanes, but it cannot be brought up enough.

Bain was dominant during one-on-one reps. These were really good players, and he’s made several of them look pedestrian.

His abundance of moves, combined with the leverage he keeps, was just fun to watch. Bain can absolutely make an impact for Miami next fall. He has put in the work to get to this level and there’s just no reason to believe he’s not going to see the field in 2023.

Nyckoles Harbor, athlete, Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll – Quote of the day came from Harbor when asked which defensive player could guard him the best while he's playing flex tight end?

“Nobody,” Harbor said matter of factly. “With linebackers, I use my speed. With defensive backs, I use my size and my speed.”

After watching him run around with such fluidity and natural grace, no wonder all these different schools keep coming after him, the Miami Hurricanes included. Harbor’s acceleration, combined with being a flex tight end, that’s just not fair.

Cormani McClain, cornerback, Lakeland (Fla.) High School – Had some good reps going through drills. Change of direction was as good as ever, making him the recruit that earned 56 offers.

He did look a little gimpy at the end of one rep though. McClain didn’t participate much after that, as it appeared his hamstring was a little tight.

Besides that, McClain seemed to be in good spirits overall. Nothing else earth shattering that needed to be reported.

Robert Stafford, cornerback, Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie – This was the player that kept showing that he could be a player for the Canes. Really good flexibility and long arms were evident.

Even after being beat on a rep, Stafford was anxious to get right back into the one-on-one drill. He loved the competition. That’s as important as any trait for a cornerback as any cornerback at the college level will get beat quite a few times. A short memory has always been a must, and that’s the same with Stafford. He’s shown that.

Anxious to watch him as much as any other player that’s here moving forward.

More from the Under Armour practice over the next few days, so check back here at All Hurricanes.

