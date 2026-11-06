What does Brysen Wright Reclassifying to 2027 Mean for Miami?

For roughly three years, Miami had been on the hunt for one of the top talents in its state, which paid off in a big way Thursday afternoon.

The Hurricanes were able to secure a commitment from five-star wide receiver Brysen Wright out of Jacksonville, Fla., beating out the likes of Texas and Florida. However, the commitment alone wasn't the only news Miami received during his announcement at Mandarin High School. Wright has decided to reclassify from the 2028 class to join the program as part of the 2027 group.

This development not only has implications for head coach Mario Cristobal's incoming roster but also for how the program's recruiting strategy plays out in the coming months.

So what kind of impact does Wright reclassifying have on Miami?

Miami's 2027 Class is on the Cusp of Becoming No. 1

Even before Wright made his decision known, it was clear Miami had already stockpiled an impressive group heading into next year. But now, the outlook has changed for the program's 2027, which is no longer just impressive but elite.

Along with Wright, the Hurricanes' 2027 class is packed at the top with four other blue-chip prospects, including fellow five-star wide receiver Nick Lennear, five-star cornerback Donte Wright, five-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant, and five-star cornerback A'mir Sears.

Other programs would be thrilled to secure one or two of the bundle, but Miami now has all five. What's perhaps even more gratifying for the coaching staff is the dominance it has had in its home state of Florida.

After Thursday, Miami now has commitments from three of the top five players in its state.

In the age of national recruiting, Cristobal has continued to emphasize sourcing from his own backyard, which has positioned the 2027 class as one that can be special.

Miami's Passing Attack Won't Miss a Beat Next Fall

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Despite Miami's aerial attack hitting a somber note this week with the news of star receiver Malachi Toney missing significant time, the team has clearly emphasized stockpiling depth for years to come.

Prior to Toney's injury, the Hurricanes' offense tore up its opponents through the air with a top 10 passing attack behind quarterback Darian Mensah, who is currently leading the nation in passer rating.

Despite the injury, Toney still needs to complete an additional season before being eligible for the NFL Draft, meaning he will now be headlining a room with some of the strongest incoming receiver talent in the nation.

However, Wright brings a different type of play style the Hurricanes don't currently posses from its current receiver stack. With Toney's big-play ability and reliability on the outside, offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson now has all 6-foot-4 of Wright to work with, who has already shown his contested-catch capabilities at the high school level.

Should Wright be able to bring a portion of that to the next level, accompanied by some refinement in his route-running ability, Miami's passing attack may soar to even greater heights.

Cristobal Won't Be Slowing Down on the 2028 Trail

Next man up not only applies on the field but on the trail as well.

Wright reclassifying to 2027 is certainly not an issue for Miami's staff, as he gets a full 365 days closer to getting on the field. But not getting complacent or comfortable with one elite class will be imperative.

The Hurricanes currently have two commits in 2028: offensive tackle Kweli Fielder and Wright's quarterback, Mandarin's Knox Annis. With still time to build out the remainder of the class, finding some support at receiver remains ideal to bridge the gap in the class left by Wright.

Miami is currently still in the mix for several four-star and three-star receivers with a total 33 offers to currently uncommitted players next cycle.

Finding another Wright or Lennear will be difficult to come by, but it's in Cristobal's DNA to keep his foot on the gas to get his group where it needs to be.

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