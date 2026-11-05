Malachi Toney Injury Update Causes Massive Shift to Miami vs. Notre Dame Odds, CFB Playoff Field

The No. 1 Miami Hurricanes are set to be without their best weapon on offense for the rest of the regular season, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Wide receiver Malachi Toney reportedly has a high-ankle sprain and will undergo surgery that will allow him to return for the College Football Playoff. However, he's expected to miss at least four weeks, and will not play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday. That's a huge loss for Miami, as Notre Dame has just one loss and is by far the toughest opponent on the team's schedule.

Sources: Malachi Toney has a high ankle sprain and will have surgery, which will allow him to return for the College Football Playoff. The timeline for return from this injury is typcially at least four weeks. pic.twitter.com/ExQSD4IWER — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 5, 2026

Toney's injury has sent a shockwave through the college football landscape, shifting the odds for the Heisman Trophy, CFB Playoff and the Miami vs. Notre Dame game. After all, Toney is one of the best weapons in College Football, as he has 73 catches (more than Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith) for 1,027 yards and 13 scores (the same amount as Smith) this season. Toney was third in the odds to win the Heisman before this injury.

As for the Miami vs. Notre Dame matchup, the No. 1-ranked Hurricanes were 5.5-point underdogs on the road in this matchup when the odds came out earlier in the week. Miami has not lost a game this season, but it was facing an uphill battle against CJ Carr and the Fighting Irish.

Since Toney's injury was announced, the Hurricanes have lost ground in the market, dropping to 7.5-point underdogs at the best betting sites. When it comes to the College Football Playoff, Miami went from -10000 to make the playoff prior to Tuesday's first ranking from the selection committee all the way down to -2500 at FanDuel.

That's a sign that oddsmakers aren't nearly as confident with Miami running the table in the ACC without Toney, especially if they lose to Notre Dame on Saturday.

Now, the Hurricanes still have the Heisman favorite in Darian Mensah at quarterback, but there's no doubt that Toney is one of the engines of this elite offense. If Miami loses on Saturday, it should cause a huge shift in the CFB Playoff picture ahead of Week 11.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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