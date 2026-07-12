Get to Know Miami Commits: Q&A with Blue Chip OL Kweli Fielder

Four-star offensive lineman Kweli Fielder is one of two commits for Miami in the 2028 class. Fielder has dominated on the high school football scene ever since being a starter as a freshman at Carrollton High School in Georgia. His high school quarterback at Carrollton, CJ Cypher, also recently committed to Miami and is the only player committed to Miami in the 2029 class as of now.

Despite having two years of high school football left, Fielder is a player that Miami fans should know, so Miami on SI did a Q&A with the 6-foot-4 offensive lineman to help the fans get to know him.

Q: Favorite place on campus, not football-related?

A: Lake Osceola and the green spaces around campus. It’s peaceful and has a great atmosphere.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: Mac n cheese

Q: What is your favorite football memory?

A: Committing to the University of Miami with my uncle by my side. That’s a moment I will never forget.

Q: What is your favorite memory from your Miami visit?

A: Spending time building relationships with the coaches and players, while knowing that it felt like home.

Q: Who is your favorite Miami player of all time?

A: Anez Cooper

Q: Do you have any secret talents?

A: I’m actually pretty good at pickleball.

Q: Who is your favorite singer/song?

A: Adele/ Hometown Glory

Q: What is your favorite movie or TV show?

A: ATL

Q: Lebron James or Michael Jordan?

A: Lebron James

Q: What’s one non-football skill you wish you were better at?

A: Cooking

More Recruiting News

Knox Annis is the only other commit in the 2028 class so far for the Hurricanes. That will likely change soon, as Miami wraps up its 2027 class and begins to recruit more heavily in the 2028 class.

Miami recently offered 2028 three-star linebacker Khristian Anderson. He holds offers from other ACC programs such as Boston College and Georgia Tech. He recently transferred to the Florida powerhouse American Heritage ahead of his junior season and will be a name to monitor for the Hurricanes fans in the future.

Also recently offered by the Hurricanes was Kaiden Graves. Graves plays at Grayson High School in Georgia and is one of the top players in the class of 2029. As previously mentioned, Miami already holds one commitment in the class of 2029 from quarterback CJ Cypher. It is still early, but Graves could be a big get if the Hurricanes can land him.

Speaking of Cypher, the Miami commit recently competed at IMG Academy with his high school against a bunch of 7-on-7 teams at a tournament hosted by Under Armour, called S7VNS. Cypher’s Carrollton squad took home the championship, and Cypher was named one of four “MVPs” of the tournament along with Georgia commit Colton Nussmeier, Mississippi State commit Christian Alexander, and Florida commit Raheem Floyd.