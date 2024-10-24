What NFL Circles Are Saying About Cam Ward: Week Eight
Criticism of Cam Ward's decision making through the first two games of Miami's conference schedule were well documented during the Canes's bye week. His four turnovers along with the steep drop in his efficiency put his team in some less than favorable spots against Virginia Tech and Cal.
Not only did he mute those concerns on Saturday, he had to put the team on his back when they needed him most.
Amidst a tough day for the defense, Ward had to continuously respond to strikes from Louisville down the stretch in the second half, and he delivered over and over again.
A 14-play, 75 yard scoring drive to open the half from Miami put the Canes up 31-to-17 midway through the third quarter. On the ensuing kickoff, Louisville took back an 100-yard kickoff return for touchdown, and then the following play, they recovered a fumble the very next play on Miami's return.
A minute later the game was tied.
To this point in the season, short fields and momentum shifting plays had been sparked by Ward's mistakes and recklessness. On Saturday, the Canes needed their star quarterback to keep them afloat amidst special team and defensive lapses.
He delivered with maybe his most complete performance to date.
Ward finished 21-of-32 for 319 yards and four touchdowns, and most importantly zero turnovers for the first time in a month.
His efficiency and precision didn't prevent him from making highlight reel throws that we've become accustomed to on a weekly basis.
Beyond Ward's performance, the Canes showed what makes them one of the more explosive offenses in the country by displaying balance that they haven't shown yet. They ran a season high 40 times for 219 yards led by junior Damien Martinez and sophomore Mark Fletcher Jr, who both ran for more than 70 yards each.
If the ground game can remain a reliable option and the team continues to display balance, Ward will have the chance to keep and even elevate the dominant pace he is currently on.
Mock drafts continue to see Ward in high regard, and like last week, majority see him as the draft's top passer.
Blake Brockermeyer (CBS Sports): 3rd (QB1)
Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): 2nd (QB1)
Daniel Flick (Sports Illustrated): 2nd (QB1)
Ian Valentino (The 33rd Team): 3rd (QB2)
The class still does not have a consensus top quarterback, but it appears to be primarily a two man race between him and Colorado's Shadeur Sanders as of the midpoint of this season.
Ward also is in a mainly two horse race for the nations most prestigious award.
Things continue to shape up quite nicely for the Canes this season, as they have the 62nd toughest remaining schedule in the country. The path is clear for Ward and co. to continue this historic season starting this weekend, as they will host 1-and-6 Florida State Seminoles on Saturday night.
Expectations continue to raise for this team, and that starts with Ward especially in the eyes of the league. If his performance last Saturday is any indication, Miami will be in good shape moving forward.