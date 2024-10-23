2025 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: First-Round Projections for Every Team
The NFL season is now seven weeks old, and some teams are already looking ahead to next season. But regardless of whether a team thinks they’re in the playoff race or trending toward a top-10 pick, NFL scouts have been on the road for three months.
College football enters Week 9, and several teams have already secured bowl eligibility. With that, the 2025 NFL draft class has some clarity, from risers to fallers and more defined position groups.
And while the draft, which takes place April 24–26 in Green Bay, Wis., is still six months away, here’s an updated look at the opening round from our initial mock on Sept. 25.
Note: The draft order is based on current records.
1. New England Patriots (1–6)
Biggest needs: OT, WR, Edge
The pick: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
In a roundabout way, the Patriots are in an envious position. They have a talented young quarterback in Drake Maye, the No. 3 pick in the 2024 draft, and currently hold the top choice in ’25. For coach Jerod Mayo, such a situation means New England can target the draft’s top talent—and Hunter, be it at receiver or corner, certainly qualifies. With 51 catches for 604 yards and six touchdowns, Hunter is a game-changer offensively while shutting down opposing wideouts on defense.
2. Carolina Panthers (1–6)
Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge
The pick: Cameron Ward, QB, Miami
The Panthers benched 2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young after just two games, and veteran backup Andy Dalton is 1–4 in his five starts. Carolina’s offense is No. 28 in the NFL in passing and, if it continues down the path of giving up on Young, will need a new long-term answer under center. Enter Ward, who leads college football in passing yards (2,538) and touchdowns (24) while completing 68.7% of his passes.
3. Cleveland Browns (1–6)
Biggest needs: QB, OT, WR
The pick: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
After Deshaun Watson’s Achilles tear Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals prematurely ended an already disappointing season, the Browns appear headed toward drafting a quarterback. Sanders is perhaps the best-known player in the draft class, a tag that comes with being the son of Deion Sanders. But Shedeur Sanders, with added attention this fall, has shined. He’s No. 5 in passing with 2,268 yards and has thrown 19 touchdowns, leading Colorado to a 5–2 record.
4. Tennessee Titans (1–5)
Biggest needs: QB, OT, WR
The pick: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Titans have questions at quarterback, as Will Levis is averaging only 139.8 passing yards per game and has thrown more interceptions (seven) than touchdowns (five). But Levis is also in a less-than-ideal environment—Tennessee’s offensive line and receiving corps need improvements. At 6'5", 212 pounds, McMillan is a big-bodied wideout with tremendous ball skills. After a breakout 2023 season in which he caught 90 passes for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns, McMillan leads the Big 12 and ranks No. 6 nationally with 780 receiving yards this season.
5. New York Jets (2–5)
Biggest needs: Edge, DL, CB
The pick: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
New York has received strong play from cornerback D.J. Reed, but he’s in the final year of his contract. Johnson is not only the draft’s top true corner but one of the best players. He’s a sticky cover corner with instincts and ball skills—he’s recorded two pick-sixes this year and has nine interceptions across his three-year Michigan career. Adding Johnson to a defense with Sauce Gardner gives the Jets perhaps the NFL’s best cornerback tandem.
6. New Orleans Saints (2–5)
Biggest needs: DL, WR, TE
The pick: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
The Saints’ defensive line, once one of the strongest in the league, is a shell of its former self. New Orleans ranks No. 29 in run defense, No. 28 in pass defense and is tied for No. 28 in sacks with 15. Graham, who’s played a majority of three-technique defensive tackle on Michigan’s four-man front, offers a solution. The 6'3", 320-pound Graham has 3.5 sacks and five tackles for loss this season while accumulating 21 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars (2–5)
Biggest needs: OT, OG, DB
The pick: OT Kelvin Banks Jr., LSU
Jacksonville’s offensive line dominated the Patriots in a Week 7 victory in London, but the Jaguars and quarterback Trevor Lawrence still need help. Banks is an elite pass protector; he’s allowed only one sack and two quarterback hurries all season. He’s started all 34 games played at left tackle and was a second-team All-American in 2023. With his athleticism, strength and consistent production, Banks will be highly sought after at the top of the draft.
8. Las Vegas Raiders (2–5)
Biggest needs: QB, OT, WR
The pick: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
While inconsistent, Milroe is a special athlete with a strong arm and impressive downfield accuracy. He’s passed for 1,732 yards and 13 touchdowns, while his 6'2", 225-pound build and explosive speed have made him difficult for opponents to contain as a runner. Milroe ranks second in the SEC with 11 rushing touchdowns, adding 330 yards on the ground. His play in the pocket and within structure falters at times, and he’s far from a finished product—but for a Vegas squad searching for hope, Milroe’s upside is tantalizing.
9. New York Giants (2–5)
Biggest needs: QB, OT, CB
The pick: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
The more Giants coach Brian Daboll fields questions about whether Daniel Jones will remain the starter under center, the more this pick looks like it’ll be a quarterback. While it’s uncertain whether Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen will be the ones making this pick, Ewers is a logical solution. His brief mid-game benching against Georgia aside, Ewers, a former five-star recruit, has the talent that warrants this selection. In five starts this year, he has completed 68.2% of his throws for 1,101 yards and 11 touchdowns to four interceptions. He’s inconsistent, but his highs are quite impressive.
10. Miami Dolphins (2–4)
Biggest needs: OL, DT, CB
The pick: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The Dolphins’ offense has been dismal without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and struggles along the offensive line—which have existed since Week 1—are part of the reason. Campbell has been a Day 1 starter at left tackle since arriving at LSU in 2022, earning 33 consecutive starts. He hasn’t allowed a sack in his last 22 games, and his presence would be a welcome addition to Miami’s front five.
11. Los Angeles Rams (2–4)
Biggest needs: LB, CB, OT
The pick: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
The Rams’ secondary has battled injuries throughout the season, losing corners Derion Kendrick and Tre Tomlinson to injured reserve, but has still been middle of the road against the pass. Los Angeles is starting a makeshift secondary as a result, but it still lacks a true shutdown corner. Morrison, who will miss the remainder of the season with a hip injury but was in the midst of a strong junior season, fits the bill. Morrison allowed only 12 receptions for 125 yards on 27 targets this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
12. Cincinnati Bengals (3–4)
Biggest needs: Edge, DT, CB
The pick: James Pearce Jr., OLB, Tennessee
Uber talented and explosive, Pearce gives the Bengals juice off the edge. At 6'5", 243 pounds, he’s far from a finished product physically and has plenty of room to grow on the field, too. But where he is currently—with pass-rushing skills and 3.5 sacks this season—gives him a strong base to build on at the NFL level. Cincinnati is No. 26 in the league with 12 sacks, the third-lowest number among teams who have played seven games. Pearce can help fix that.
13. Arizona Cardinals (3–4)
Biggest needs: Edge, DL, CB
The pick: Abdul Carter, OLB, Penn State
The Cardinals are in a four-way tie for 21st league-wide with 14 sacks, a number aided by three sacks on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on Monday night. Carter presents an explosive, high-upside rusher off the edge, and his 6'3", 252-pound frame fits well in Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon’s defense. Twice an All-Big Ten selection, Carter has four sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss this season, headlined by a four-tackle-for-loss, two-sack breakthrough against Illinois on Sept. 28.
14. San Francisco 49ers (3–4)
Biggest needs: CB, C, OT
The pick: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
The 49ers’ offensive line has weaknesses in center Jake Brendel and right tackle Colton McKivitz, the latter of whom has allowed 19 pressures while being penalized four times, according to PFF. McKivitz will be a 49er through the 2025 season, but Jones has started 31 games at right tackle across three seasons at LSU and is too good to pass up. Jones, however, could benefit from a slower transition to the NFL, a situation he’d find in San Francisco.
15. Los Angeles Chargers (3–3)
Biggest needs: TE, DL, WR
The pick: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
Apart from the obvious Michigan ties Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has from his NCAA title-winning tenure in Ann Arbor, Grant is a sound fit for Los Angeles, which has the league’s eighth-worst pass rush with 13 sacks in six games. The stats —two sacks this year, 5.5 for his career—don’t necessarily show it, but Grant is an athletic, instinctual interior pass rusher with a high ceiling. At 6'3", 339 pounds, Grant adds considerable mass to the Chargers’ defensive line while being part of a long-term rushing solution.
16. Dallas Cowboys (3–3)
Biggest needs: DL, RB, WR
The pick: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
This just makes sense. Jeanty, college football’s best running back, if not best player, fills a considerable need. The Cowboys are last in the NFL in rushing, averaging 77.2 yards per game, and are the lone team running for less than 80 yards per game league-wide. Jeanty, with an elite contact balance that makes him incredibly difficult to tackle, is a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender who’s rushed for 1,248 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 9.9 yards per carry. And, if nothing else, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has proven he’s unafraid to draft a running back in the first round.
17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4–3)
Biggest needs: CB, Edge, OL
The pick: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
Despite suffering a torn ACL in practice before Week 4, Revel remains one of the draft’s top corners. At 6'3", 193 pounds, he has the length and athleticism of a premier corner and the ball skills to back it up. Revel had two interceptions in three games before his injury, and he led East Carolina with 12 passes defended last season. The Buccaneers’ pass defense is No. 29 in the league, allowing 254 passing yards per game, and Revel offers an immediate upgrade.
18. Philadelphia Eagles (4–2)
Biggest needs: Edge, LB, WR
The pick: Mykel Williams, edge, Georgia
The Eagles have a well-documented affinity for drafting Georgia players, and Philadelphia needs more production from the end of its defensive line. The Eagles are tied for the NFL’s ninth-best pass rush with 19 sacks, but over half of their productivity has come from non-edge players. Williams not only has the Bulldog background but also high upside as a pass rusher. At 6'5", 265 pounds, Williams boasts a strong build to pair with 11 sacks in 33 games.
19. Seattle Seahawks (4–3)
Biggest needs: OT, LB, Edge
The pick: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
The Seahawks’ right tackle position has been an injury-related revolving door, but even when injuries aren’t part of the equation, Seattle’s needed an upgrade. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has taken 20 sacks, tied for fifth most in the NFL. Ersery, a wide perimeter blocker at 6'6", 330 pounds, has started the Gophers’ last 33 games at left tackle but has experience playing on the right side. He’s a powerful run blocker with the athleticism to handle his own in pass protection.
20. Indianapolis Colts (4–3)
Biggest needs: CB, S, DL
The pick: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
The draft’s top safety, Starks is a plug-and-play piece to the Colts’ subpar backend. Indianapolis has the league’s 23rd-best pass defense, allowing 222 yards per game through the air. Starks, a Georgia long jump champion in high school and five-star recruit who’s been a three-year impact defender for the Bulldogs, is a versatile chess piece. He plays the run and pass at a high level, and Georgia coach Kirby Smart said earlier this season he thinks Starks can slide down to corner if needed. His position flexibility and schematic diversity would elevate the Indy’s defense.
21. Denver Broncos (4–3)
Biggest needs: WR, Edge, TE
The pick: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
The 5'11", 208-pound Burden is a savvy route runner with a five-star pedigree. He’s a difference-maker with the ball in his hands and gives Broncos quarterback Bo Nix a young, dynamic weapon to grow alongside. Burden, who eclipsed 1,200 receiving yards last season, has 37 catches for 447 yards and four touchdowns this year. He’s added a pair of rushing scores while taking five attempts for 90 yards, a nod at his versatility and playmaking prowess.
22. Atlanta Falcons (4–3)
Biggest needs: Edge, CB, S
The pick: Nic Scourton, DE, Texas A&M
The Falcons have battled pass-rush questions for decades, sans a few outliers, and find themselves in a similar position this year. Atlanta is last in the NFL with six sacks, and outside linebacker Matt Judon, who’s tied for the team lead at 1.5 sacks, is an unrestricted free agent in spring 2025. Atlanta’s defensive line desperately needs a productive edge presence, and the 6'4", 285-pound Scourton, who led the Big Ten with 10 sacks in ’23 at Purdue and has 4.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss this year, satisfies that requirement.
23. Chicago Bears (4–2)
Biggest needs: OL, OT, DL
The pick: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
Booker, a 6'5", 325-pounder from New Haven, Conn., has experience at several spots on the Crimson Tide’s offensive line. He played both guard spots as a freshman in 2022 before starting 13 games at left guard in ’23. He’s primarily stayed at left guard in ’24 but made a start at left tackle. His versatility, strength and physicality present an immediate upgrade for a Bears offensive line in desperate need of one.
24. Baltimore Ravens (5–2)
Biggest needs: OG, OT, WR
The pick: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
Baltimore is rolling, but it needs help on both lines. Savaiinaea has played both tackle spots for Arizona this fall, and he’s allowed only one sack and a quarterback hit, according to Pro Football Focus. Carrying a wide, 6'5", 330-pound frame, Savaiinaea has the power, technique and instincts to be a quality starting guard in the NFL. The Ravens are the only team league-wide averaging over 200 rushing yards per game, and Savaiinaea, who upgrades the interior offensive line, would help add to that.
25. Buffalo Bills (5–2)
Biggest needs: WR, CB, DL
The pick: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
The Bills have received strong play from second-round rookie receiver Keon Coleman, who had a career-high 125 receiving yards in Sunday’s win over the Titans. But between the physical Coleman and savvy Khalil Shakir, Buffalo’s offense would benefit from a wideout capable of stretching teams vertically. Bond, a 5'11", 180-pound energizer bunny who transferred from Alabama to Texas last offseason, is averaging 16.5 yards per reception for the Longhorns this season.
26. Washington Commanders (5–2)
Biggest needs: LG, CB, WR
The pick: Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
Washington’s secondary has outperformed expectations thus far, holding opponents to fewer than 200 yards per game through the air, but its cornerback room—including a disappointing Emmanuel Forbes Jr.— remains subpar. Davis is lanky at 6'4", 190 pounds, and his ball skills are among the best in the draft. While he has only one career interception, he led the Pac-12 with 15 pass breakups and 16 passes defended in 2023, and he broke up five passes in one game—at Utah on Sept. 28— earlier this season.
27. Pittsburgh Steelers (5–2)
Biggest needs: WR, DL, QB
The pick: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
The Steelers’ quarterback situation will be fascinating to watch unfold, as both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are set to enter unrestricted free agency in the spring. But as Pittsburgh ponders its long-term answer there, the 6'6", 345-pound Walker is too good of value to bypass at this spot. He led Kentucky with 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 2023, and while his numbers have dipped this season, his impact—especially in run defense— remains prevalent.
28. Green Bay Packers (5–2)
Biggest needs: CB, LB, DB
The pick: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
The Packers drafted another Georgia linebacker in Quay Walker in 2022, and he is part of the reason Green Bay may have to go back to the well of Bulldog defenders next spring. Quay Walker has been serviceable, and Eric Wilson has starred in limited action as his backup, but Jalon Walker is the draft’s best off-ball linebacker and strong value at this point. He doubles as an edge rusher, and his three sacks against Texas illustrate his pass-rushing capabilities, but his sideline-to-sideline speed at 6'2", 245 pounds, makes him an intriguing inside linebacker at the next level.
29. Houston Texans (5–2)
Biggest needs: DL, LB, OL
The pick: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
The Texans have a pair of game-changing edge rushers in Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, and the interior duo of Tim Settle and Mario Edwards has proved potent this season. But Nolen, a five-star recruit who began his career at Texas A&M and has 2.5 sacks and six tackles for loss at Ole Miss this season, presents a talented and versatile piece to the middle of Houston’s defensive front. He’s explosive off the line of scrimmage, powerful at the point of attack and can provide quality snaps as a run defender early in his pro career.
30. Minnesota Vikings (5–1)
Biggest needs: CB, DL, WR
The pick: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
Minnesota’s surprising start has featured aggressive defensive play from coordinator Brian Flores’s unit, and Burke’s play style fits nicely with the group. He’s had his lows—including a rough outing against Oregon where he gave up several explosive plays—but Burke will enter the NFL with over 40 games of starting experience at Ohio State. His 6'1", 193-pound frame has helped him produce four interceptions and 29 passes defended.
31. Detroit Lions (5–1)
Biggest needs: Edge, WR, S
The pick: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
Sawyer, who stands 6'5", 260 pounds, is an NFL-ready run defender due to his strength, physicality, hand usage and instincts. As a pass rusher, Sawyer carries initial burst into a powerful punch, which helps condense pockets. The Pickerington, Ohio, native is a tough, high-effort player, which Lions head coach Dan Campbell values. In five games this season, Sawyer has three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and 22 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. He’d be a strong complement to Aidan Hutchinson on the other side of the line of scrimmage.
32. Kansas City Chiefs (6–0)
Biggest needs: CB, OL, DE
The pick: J.T. Tuimoloau, DE, Ohio State
The NFL’s last unbeaten team and two-time defending Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs are finding ways to win without much of a pass rush. Kansas City has 10 sacks this year, No. 28 in the league. Tuimoloau, a 6'5", 269-pound defensive end, has five tackles for loss and three sacks through six games this season. He’s a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and a second-team All-American in 2023. A strong, well-built edge player, Tuimoloau should be an early-down impact player to start his NFL career before evolving into a steady, power-oriented pass rusher.