Where does Miami rank in Coaches, AP Top 25 after Virginia Tech Victory
The Miami Hurricanes are on life support. They need help from above to get them into the College Football Playoff, and things are starting to show that they might be able to get in with a few helpful tips.
First, the Canes are ranked in the coaches and AP top 24 as the No. 13-ranked team in the country, as they continue to play great football to close out November. Now the only issue is how they play dominant football against a returning ranked Pitt team, which is also trying to make it to the ACC Championship game.
The Hurricanes are the highest-ranked ACC team, followed by Virginia (No. 17), Georgia Tech (No. 23), Pittsburgh (No. 24), and SMU (No. 25).
AP Top 25
(Rankings, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Ohio State (58), 11-0, 1640
- Indiana (7), 11-0, 1567
- Texas A&M (1), 11-0, 1522
- Georgia, 10-1, 1444
- Oregon. 10-1, 1326
- Ole Miss, 10-1, 1320
- Texas Tech, 10-1, 1295
- Oklahoma, 9-2, 1169
- Notre Dame, 9-2, 1117
- Alabama, 9-2, 1056
- BYU, 10-1, 1014
- Vanderbilt, 9-2, 876
- Miami, 9-2, 849
- Utah, 9-2, 809
- Michigan, 9-2, 664
- Texas, 8-3, 646
- Virginia, 9-2, 556
- Tennessee, 8-3, 473
- USC, 8-3, 464
- James Madison, 10-1, 331
- North Texas, 10-1, 288
- Tulane, 9-2, 255
- Georgia Tech, 9-2, 228
- Pittsburgh, 8-3, 174
- SMU, 8-3, 121
Others Receiving Votes: Arizona State 77, Navy 44, Missouri 23, Arizona 20, San Diego State 19, Washington 16, Iowa 10, UNLV 7, South Florida 4, UConn 3, Wake Forest 2, Illinois 1.
US LBM Coaches Poll
(Rankings, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
- Ohio State (61), 11-0, 1573
- Indiana, 11-0, 1495
- Texas A&M (2), 11-0, 1461
- Georgia, 10-1, 1378
- Oregon, 10-1, 1291
- Ole Miss, 10-1, 1262
- Texas Tech, 10-1, 1211
- Oklahoma, 9-2, 1108
- Notre Dame, 9-2, 1073
- Alabama, 9-2, 1002
- BYU, 10-1, 943
- Vanderbilt, 9-2, 828
- Miami, 9-2, 781
- Utah, 9-2, 774
- Michigan, 9-2, 683
- Texas, 8-3, 615
- Virginia, 9-2, 532
- Tennessee, 8-3, 615
- Georgia Tech, 9-2, 344
- USC, 8-3, 313
- James Madison, 10-1, 262
- North Texas, 10-1, 251
- Tulane, 9-2, 186
- Pittsburgh, 8-3, 158
- SMU, 8-3, 109
Schools Dropped Out: No. 21 Missouri; No. 24 Houston.
Others Receiving Votes: Arizona State 86; Navy 58; Washington 39; Missouri 32; Iowa 32; Arizona 30; San Diego State 29; Houston 22; Penn State 4; Illinois 4; Connecticut 4; UNLV 2; South Florida 1.
