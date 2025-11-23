All Hurricanes

Where does Miami rank in Coaches, AP Top 25 after Virginia Tech Victory

The Miami Hurricanes continue to move up the ranks in the coaches and AP Polls entering the final week of the regular season.

Justice Sandle

Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) celebrates a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes are on life support. They need help from above to get them into the College Football Playoff, and things are starting to show that they might be able to get in with a few helpful tips.

First, the Canes are ranked in the coaches and AP top 24 as the No. 13-ranked team in the country, as they continue to play great football to close out November. Now the only issue is how they play dominant football against a returning ranked Pitt team, which is also trying to make it to the ACC Championship game.

The Hurricanes are the highest-ranked ACC team, followed by Virginia (No. 17), Georgia Tech (No. 23), Pittsburgh (No. 24), and SMU (No. 25).

AP Top 25

(Rankings, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Ohio State (58), 11-0, 1640
  2. Indiana (7), 11-0, 1567
  3. Texas A&M (1), 11-0, 1522
  4. Georgia, 10-1, 1444
  5. Oregon. 10-1, 1326
  6. Ole Miss, 10-1, 1320
  7. Texas Tech, 10-1, 1295
  8. Oklahoma, 9-2, 1169
  9. Notre Dame, 9-2, 1117
  10. Alabama, 9-2, 1056
  11. BYU, 10-1, 1014
  12. Vanderbilt, 9-2, 876
  13. Miami, 9-2, 849
  14. Utah, 9-2, 809
  15. Michigan, 9-2, 664
  16. Texas, 8-3, 646
  17. Virginia, 9-2, 556
  18. Tennessee, 8-3, 473
  19. USC, 8-3, 464
  20. James Madison, 10-1, 331
  21. North Texas, 10-1, 288
  22. Tulane, 9-2, 255
  23. Georgia Tech, 9-2, 228
  24. Pittsburgh, 8-3, 174
  25. SMU, 8-3, 121

Others Receiving Votes: Arizona State 77, Navy 44, Missouri 23, Arizona 20, San Diego State 19, Washington 16, Iowa 10, UNLV 7, South Florida 4, UConn 3, Wake Forest 2, Illinois 1.

US LBM Coaches Poll

(Rankings, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

  1. Ohio State (61), 11-0, 1573
  2. Indiana, 11-0, 1495
  3. Texas A&M (2), 11-0, 1461
  4. Georgia, 10-1, 1378
  5. Oregon, 10-1, 1291
  6. Ole Miss, 10-1, 1262
  7. Texas Tech, 10-1, 1211
  8. Oklahoma, 9-2, 1108
  9. Notre Dame, 9-2, 1073
  10. Alabama, 9-2, 1002
  11. BYU, 10-1, 943
  12. Vanderbilt, 9-2, 828
  13. Miami, 9-2, 781
  14. Utah, 9-2, 774
  15. Michigan, 9-2, 683
  16. Texas, 8-3, 615
  17. Virginia, 9-2, 532
  18. Tennessee, 8-3, 615
  19. Georgia Tech, 9-2, 344
  20. USC, 8-3, 313
  21. James Madison, 10-1, 262
  22. North Texas, 10-1, 251
  23. Tulane, 9-2, 186
  24. Pittsburgh, 8-3, 158
  25. SMU, 8-3, 109

Schools Dropped Out: No. 21 Missouri; No. 24 Houston.

Others Receiving Votes: Arizona State 86; Navy 58; Washington 39; Missouri 32; Iowa 32; Arizona 30; San Diego State 29; Houston 22; Penn State 4; Illinois 4; Connecticut 4; UNLV 2; South Florida 1.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News:

