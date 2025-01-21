All Hurricanes

Where Miami Ranks in the Final AP Poll of the Season

The Miami Hurricanes now look to next season as they finish the season ranked in the polls for the first time since the 2020 season.

Justice Sandle

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) reacts after tackling Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3, not pictured) during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The National Championship game has been played and the Ohio State Buckeyes are now the raining national champions. Now with the conclusion of the season, the polls have been released and the Hurricanes are still ranked lower than many expected.

The Miami Hurricanes (10-3, 6-2 ACC) finished this season ranked as the No. 18 team in the country and one of four ACC teams to finish in the rankings.

Now the Hurricanes will begin its quest to its first ACC Championship once again as they will face the No. 2 team in the country to start the season against the National Championship runner-up Notre Dame in a huge match-up to start both teams' seasons.

AP Poll - January 21, 2025

1. Ohio State, (56), 14-2, 1400
2. Notre Dame, 14-2, 1342
3. Oregon, 13-1, 1255
4. Texas, 13-3, 1211
5. Penn State, 13-3, 1203
6. Georgia, 11-3, 1141
7. Arizona State, 11-3, 1041
8. Boise State, 12-2, 958
9. Tennessee, 10-3, 945
10. Indiana, 11-2, 906
11. Ole Miss, 10-3, 780
12. SMU, 11-3, 721
13. BYU, 11-2, 718
14. Clemson, 10-4, 712
15. Iowa State, 11-3, 594
16. Illinois, 10-3, 533
17. Alabama, 9-4, 415
18. Miami, 10-3, 411
19. South Carolina, 9-4, 405
20. Syracuse, 10-3, 320
21. Army, 12-2, 307
22. Missouri, 10-3, 266
23. UNLV, 11-3, 178
24. Memphis, 11-2, 154
25. Colorado, 9-4, 79

Others Receiving Votes: Navy 55, LSU 39, Michigan 36, Kansas State 11, Marshall 8, Ohio 8, Florida 7, TCU 2, Texas A&M 1

