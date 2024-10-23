10 former Michigan basketball players enter 2024-25 NBA season on active rosters
The 2024-25 NBA season is upon us. There were two games on Tuesday night to kick things off and the rest of the slate begins on Wednesday evening. The Boston Celtics defeated the Knicks in the first game on Tuesday's doubleheader and the LA Lakers took down the Timberwolves on the nightcap.
For any fans out there who enjoy following former Michigan basketball stars, there will be 10 former Wolverines who have made the active roster to begin the new basketball season.
Kobe Bufkin (Atlanta Hawks)
2023-24 stats: 17 games played, 4.8 PPG, 37% from field and 22.5% from 3, 1.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists
Moussa Diabate (Charlotte Hornets)
2023-24 stats: 11 games played, 2.6 PPG, 52.6% from field, 2.2 rebounds, 0.1 blocks
Caris LeVert (Cleveland Cavaliers)
2023-24 stats: 74 games played (30 starts), 14 PPG, 42.1% from field and 32.5% from 3, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists
Tim Hardaway Jr. (Detroit Pistons)
2023-24 stats: 79 games played (12 starts), 14.4 PPG, 40.2% from field and 35.3% from 3, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists
Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat)
2023-24 stats: 68 games played (36 starts), 12.0 PPG, 45% from field and 39.5% from 3, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists
Jett Howard (Orlando Magic)
2023-24 stats: 18 games played, 1.6 PPG, 33.3% from field and 28% from 3, 0.4 rebounds, and 0.3 assists
Caleb Houstan (Orlando Magic)
2023-24 stats: 59 games played (13 starts), 4.3 PPG, 38.8% from field and 37.3% from 3, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.5 assists
Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic)
2023-24 stats: 72 games played (72 starts), 19.7 PPG, 48.2% from field and 28.1% from 3, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals
Mo Wagner (Orlando Magic)
2023-24 stats: 80 games played (one start), 10.9 PPG, 60.1% from field and 33% from 3, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists
Jordan Poole (Washington Wizards)
2023-24 stats: 78 games played (66 starts), 17.4 PPG, 41.3% from field and 32.6% from 3, 2.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals
