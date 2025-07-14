7-foot-3 center Aday Mara shares why he transferred to Michigan basketball
After two seasons with UCLA, 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara opted to enter the transfer portal. The big man didn't get a great opportunity with the Bruins. In Year 1 he averaged just 9.5 minutes per game, and this past season, Mara saw 13 minutes of game action. Despite not playing often, Mara still averaged 6.4 points and four rebounds for UCLA.
Speaking with the media, Mara was asked why he chose Michigan. Mara said the style of play Dusty May runs is interesting, plus without having a great opportunity with UCLA, Mara was excited for the chance to play in Ann Arbor.
"Well, after I transferred, when I got to the transfer portal, I just talked with coach and he told me about the style of game, the way he used the big man," Mara said. "Also, I was looking for opportunity. You know, I didn’t get the opportunity these last two years. So, I think that will be the key of being here."
More than likely, Mara won't start in his first year in Ann Arbor, but Michigan will rotate its bigs. The Wolverines signed Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson, and still have Will Tschetter, too. Michigan will have a consistent rotation of bigs to sub in and out during a full game.
While Mara will be more of a rotational player in his junior season, he noted that he enjoyed seeing how both Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin were used this past season at Michigan. The style of play is how Mara enjoys playing the game of basketball, and a big reason why he is now in Ann Arbor.
"Yeah, when they played against us, they had a really good team, really good game," Mara said. "And I was on the bench for most of the game, so I was able to watch the game. And I really liked the way they moved the ball, the way they passed, the way it was. It was the same with this team. So, yeah, I was paying attention. I really liked the way they were playing."
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Yaxel Lendeborg high on Michigan's bigs: 'we’re going to be the best frontcourt in the game'
PFF tabs former Michigan football coach as a potential NFL head coach
Former Michigan basketball star flourishes in Summer League after multiple setbacks
The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team