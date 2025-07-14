Yaxel Lendeborg high on Michigan's bigs: 'we’re going to be the best frontcourt in the game'
Former UAB big man Yaxel Lendeborg made the difficult decision to forgo the 2025 NBA Draft to stay in college for one more season. While it was hard not to chase his NBA dreams, it was an easy decision to play for Dusty May at Michigan. Last season, Lendeborg was one of the top players in college basketball, averaging 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.
Talking to the media on Sunday, Lendeborg gave his first impression of his new team. He talked about different players and what they bring to the court.
"Yeah, I feel like we have assets everywhere," Lendeborg said. "One through five. Elliot’s [Cadeau] super explosive guard. Pass-first guard, too, which is amazing. He’s great for a lot of guys. Nimari [Burnett], best shooter I’ve ever seen in my eyes, to be honest. Roddy Gayle, he’s a bulldog. He can do everything on the court. He’s great. Morez [Johnson], super athlete. Aday [Mara], I’m still in shock every time I see him, you know. He’s one of the best, like, top guys I’ve met in my life. So, you know, those are just to name a few. This team is very athletic, very versatile, very unselfish. So, it’s great to be a part of it."
The 6-foot-9 big man also told the media he has been passing more than taking shots in the early going. Lendeborg is impressed with the Wolverines' depth, and he said entering the 2025-26 season -- Michigan has the best front court in the nation. Between Johnson, Mara, Will Tschetter, and Lendeborg, the Wolverines are going to be hard to stop down low.
"Yeah, you can never get too much with the team," said Lendeborg. "We’re still diverse, you know. We have a lot of assets, like I was saying. Morez today, he can play four or five either way. Aday is a surprisingly very good passer. Something I wasn’t expecting, but he’s been throwing a lot of good passes. So, that’s good to see. Will [Tschetter], three, four, two man, whatever you need, great shooter. Was not expecting that either. You know, I’ve been super surprised with how the team is going and just excited.
"Actually, we’re going to be the best frontcourt in the game. Big ten, NCAA, whatever it needs to be. I have high hopes for us today, and I feel like we’re going to do the best we can to deliver."
