Wolverines in Oklahoma City? Two Michigan Basketball Stars to Reigning Champions in Recent NBA Mock Draft

Michigan has three stars who will likely hear their names called in the first round of the NBA Draft this coming June: Aday Mara, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Morez Johnson Jr. The trio, who formed the three headed monster which was Michigan’s frontcourt this past season, are leaving their Michigan careers in the rear-view mirror, though not necessarily their status as teammates.

In ESPN’s most recent NBA mock draft, in fact, Lendeborg and Johson went to the same team. Astonishingly, the Oklahoma City Thunder, fresh off a championship and in the midst of competing for a second straight, own the 12th and 17th picks in this year’s first round, the team predicted to select two of the three Michigan big men in the draft. But how would that work out for both players?

Too Much Depth Leaves the Michigan Men Where, Exactly?

The main issue with winding up on the Thunder is the same for both Lendeborg and Johnson: the Thunder are an incredibly deep team that is already peaking.

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The ends of championship windows are often hard to define in real time in the NBA, but the Thunder seem primed to remain in their current one for the foreseeable future. They have front office flexibility, elite talent at their top end, youth across the board, and quality depth down the roster. For a first-year player, there simply isn’t an obvious role to be played or weakness to be the solution to.

Moreover, being the seventh, eighth or ninth most important player on any NBA roster is a tricky act to manage. Minutes are sparse, development comes over the summer if at all, and wriggle-room is nonexistent. Those factors are all accentuated in an organization like Oklahoma City, one focused on winning right now and building the best structure around their core guys in an approach that invites constant trade talk for the less than essential pieces — there’s no guarantee Lendeborg or Johnson remain in OKC for more than half a season if they’re drafted there.

From One Winner to Another

Still, Lendeborg and Johnson are winners (see last year’s national championship). They will assimilate easily into the Thunder’s culture of sacrifice, dedication, and resolve — they had it at Michigan.

From a coach's standpoint, Johnson and Lendeborg are flexible enough options to mold into the Thunder’s championship structure. Both bigs are versatile defenders and physical rebounders, traits that translate to the NBA. Though they are each more methodical offensively, less dominant scorers than defenders, they each have their niches in which they can be effective.

Lendeborg has more of them; he can sit on the perimeter and hit threes, is a force in transition, and even creates a little off the dribble in certain spots. Comparatively, Johnson is a less dynamic offensive weapon, but he has flashed the ability to shoot and can still be a bruiser inside. Both pass well enough where the ball won’t get stuck in a free-flowing offense.

It is not hard to envision the Thunder working out for the two of them. They can develop in their limited roles as parts of and contributors towards a winning system, expanding their roles over time. However, the concern for each is getting lost in the busy Thunder organization, and, for Michigan fans, not being able to track two players who have meant so much to the Wolverines fanbase.

Perhaps a Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic situation would be better for the two of them, a less intense setting to debut in in which the Michigan graduates could blossom into the quality NBA talents people peg them to be.

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From one championship squad to another or from one champion to somewhere else, Michigan fans should have a fun time tracking Lendeborg and Johnson through their time in the NBA.