Michigan Squeaks Out Third Win Over Ohio State in Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal

Michigan survived its first Big Ten Tournament game against Ohio State on Friday afternoon. The Wolverines found themselves up by 11 points in the first half, but the Buckeyes rallied and took a lead in the second half. However, the Maize and Blue found a way to beat Ohio State for the third time this season, with a final score of, 71-67.

The Wolverines will now advance to the Semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The Wolverines will face the winner of Wisconsin vs. Illinois.

Here are a few takeaways from the Wolverines' win over Ohio State.

Aday Mara's big second-half saved the day

The big 7' had a massive second half for Michigan. After scoring four points in the first 20 minutes, Mara scored 13 in the second half to lead Michigan with 17 in the game.

Not much worked for Michigan offensively. Trey McKenney had a good showing, scoring 12 points, but Yaxel Lendeborg had just six on four shot attempts. The Wolverines were blazing hot in the first half, shooting 50% from the field and three — but Ohio State locked down defensively in the second.

If it wasn't for Elliot Cadeau's two-man game with Mara, this game might have gone in a different direction. But Mara came through when the Wolverines needed him to, and now Michigan will head to the Final Four of the Big Ten Tournament.

Uncharacteristic mistakes

Turnovers are what usually haunt Michigan, but the Wolverines had just nine in the win over Ohio State. No, it wasn't turnovers, but it was rebounds and free throws that allowed OSU to stay in the game.

Michigan shot 75% from the charity stripe, and the Wolverines missed some late free throws that would've put the game away sooner than it did. Michigan continued to allow the Buckeyes to feel like they had chances by missing the front end of a one-and-one.

The Buckeyes also dominated the glass against a Michigan team that is used to dominating the glass. Michigan had 34 rebounds to OSU's 32, but the Buckeyes also had 10 offensive rebounds against Michigan that resulted in nine second-chance points.

Run-and-gun

The Wolverines always have an up-tempo offense with Dusty May leading the charge, but Michigan was extremely efficient in transition. The Maize and Blue had 18 fast-break points in the first half.

The Buckeyes settled in the second half, but Michigan still finished with 22 fast-break points. The Wolverines came into the game averaging just over 12 points in transition and Michigan's first half was fueled with getting out on the break and finishing at the rim.

There were times Michigan was out of control and made errant passes, or fouled due to being out of control. But once again, take away Michigan's fast-break points, and this game might look different.