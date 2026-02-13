Analyst Breaks Down Whether Michigan Basketball Can Win National Title

The second-ranked Michigan Wolverines have all the parts to be a national championship winning team with their size, experience, depth and ability to play at a high level on both offense and defense.

However, even with the best start in school history (23-1), it's still going to be a challenge to get over the finish line during March Madness with other high end teams in the fold, including Arizona, Duke, UConn and others that will be in contention to win it all.

College basketball analyst Andy Katz broke down what he thinks of Michigan's team and whether the Wolverines can win the conference's first title since Michigan State won it all in 2000.

Michigan guard Nimari Burnett (4) celebrates 83-71 win over Michigan State at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Katz said

On Wednesday when the Wolverines took on Northwestern and came from 16 points down in the second half to defeat the Wildcats, Katz said he was impressed with how Michigan came together for the victory, citing it was the first look he has gotten at the Maize and Blue in person.

"I could not be more impressed with the Wolverines for a number of reasons," said Katz. "First off, they had to deal with adversity. They were down 16 in the second half and they ended up winning by 12. They just overwhelmed (Northwestern). Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson, Aday Mara—they combined for eight blocks. The way those three players work together in concert inside—it's amazing what Dusty May has done in back-to-back seasons.

"This season, how are you going to get three different big guys to play together, interchange, and be okay with it? And what's so amazing about this Michigan team, which, as long as they take care of business against UCLA, will be the number one team in the country on Monday. Will likely be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament come March Madness, despite a brutal schedule still to come.

"They've got so many interchangeable parts. Elliot Cadeau—he had five turnovers. So, what happens? LJ Cason comes off the bench and scores 18. Roddy Gayle come in and contributes. Nimari Burnett had foul trouble, so what happens? Trey McKenney come in off the bench, scores 12.

Michigan guard Trey McKenney (1) celebrates a basket against Nebraska guard Sam Hoiberg (1) during the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Dusty May has such a quiet confidence about him with this group and it permeates through the entire roster where they're all in. It's a selfless group. It's a dominating group. It's an intimidating group. And look, the Big Ten—they haven't won a national championship since 2000. They've had so many chances. Multiple teams have played for the title since then. Is this the year they do it in Indy?

"Well, they certainly have a potential candidate—if not more, but certainly one in Michigan that will go into the NCAA Tournament—I'm convinced of this, as the team to beat and the No. 1 overall seed."