College Basketball Insider Identifies Biggest Area of Concern For Michigan Hoops

No. 2 Michigan basketball continues to build on its best start in program history, with the Wolverines' latest victory coming in comeback fashion on the road against Northwestern on Wednesday night.

Earlier this week, CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein praised Dusty May's team for their overall talent and depth, going as far to say that the Wolverines would still be an NCAA Tournament team and finish in the top half of the Big Ten if the four main players off the bench were starters if paired with either Aday Mara or Morez Johnson Jr.

However, despite the Wolverines' overall dominance this season, there are still improvements to be made as the team gets ready for what they hope will be a Big Ten title and a deep run in March Madness.

The Wolverines certainly have what it takes to win it all, but Rothstein identified an area of concern that has the potential to hold Michigan from its full potential, and has already at points this season.

Rothstein's biggest concern about Michigan

Transfer point guard Elliot Cadeau has been very good this season for the Wolverines and has at time taken over the offense and has generally run the offense at a high level.

Cadeau is averaging 9.9 points per game, 5.5 assists and turns it over 2.5 times per game, which is down from his 3.1 per game mark last year at North Carolina.

Feb 8, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) looks to pass the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes guard John Mobley Jr. (0) defends during the first half at Value City Arena.

However, there have been times, such as on Wednesday against the Wildcats, when Cadeau has been a bit erratic and out of rhythm. Early in the second half, after a careless giveaway that led to a Northwestern dunk, May sat Cadeau down. Luckily for Michigan, backup point guard LJ Cason picked up the slack and scored 18 points to help fuel the Wolverine comeback.

But Cadeau's tendency to get erratic at times has caught the attention of Rothstein as he believes it's one area of concern for the Wolverines moving forward.

"The one thing that is something to be concerned about if you are a Michigan fan is the ball security at the point guard spot," said Rothstein. "And when you look now, to me, at the main issue surrounding Michigan in these close games that it has played over the last couple of weeks—last night (Wednesday) at Northwestern, and also Nebraska at home, it has been a direct correlation to the lack of ball security by Elliot Cadeau.

"And Elliot Cadeau is a player, when he turns the ball over in a game five or more times, Michigan finds itself in a steel caged death match. Elliot Cadeau, in the game (on Wednesday) against Northwestern and also the game against Nebraska, which was a classic game in Ann Arbor, Elliot Cadeau combined for 13 turnovers. Early in the season, Michigan had a very difficult game at TCU and also a very difficult game in Detroit against Wake Forest.

"Elliot Cadeau's ball security was also not strong in those games. So, if you're looking to find a hole to expose at Michigan, it's at the point guard spot."

Rothstein then touched on the upcoming matchup between Cadeau and UCLA point guard Donovan Dent this Saturday in Ann Arbor when the Wolverines take on the Bruins. Dent is averaging 7.7 assists per game and 13.7 points. The two teams will battle it out at Crisler Center with a 12:45 p.m. EST tipoff.

"Michigan the story (Wednesday night) in Evanston," said Rothstein. A tremendous comeback—52 points in the second half. But the thing to watch on Saturday on CBS and moving forward—the ball security of Elliot Cadeau."