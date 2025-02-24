Andy Katz punishes Michigan men's basketball in power rankings after losing to MSU
It wasn't the best week for Michigan men's basketball, at least not on the court. There were some fireworks before the Wolverines had their test against in-state rival Michigan State on Friday. Michigan extended Dusty May's contract which will keep him in Ann Arbor for the foreseeable future. But once the game began, Michigan didn't have many answers against Michigan State. The Wolverines held strong in the first half after a sluggish start, but the maize and blue couldn't do many things right in the second half and Michigan fell to its bitter rival, the Spartans.
RELATED: Where Michigan basketball ranks in CBS Sports' top 25 following loss against MSU
Following Michigan's 0-1 week, Andy Katz punished Michigan in his weekly power rankings. The college basketball analyst had Michigan at No. 7 last week, but after a disappointing game against Michigan State, the Wolverines fell 10 spots to No. 17 this week.
There are four Big Ten teams listed above Michigan. Maryland (No. 8), Michigan State (No. 9), and Wisconsin (No. 16) are playing better than the Wolverines right now, according to Katz.
It will be an action-packed week for Michigan. The Wolverines will play at Nebraska on Monday night before getting two home games to finish the week. Michigan will host Rutgers and Illinois to finish what will be a three-game week for May's squad. The Wolverines are now a half-game behind Michigan State for the Big Ten lead and this could be a week where Michigan rights its wrongs.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Recruiting: Michigan Football trying to flip another Clemson commit
Michigan Football: 5 freshmen who could provide immediate impact in 2025
Report: Michigan football shares freshmen who are turning heads already
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7