Where Michigan basketball ranks in CBS Sports' top 25 following loss against MSU
It wasn't a great week for Michigan men's basketball -- at least not on the court. The Wolverines inked head coach Dusty May to an extension which will keep him in Ann Arbor for the foreseeable future despite speculation that he could leave for Indiana after this season. But hours after Michigan announced it signed May to the extension, the Wolverines had a second-half collapse against in-state rival Michigan State on Friday night and took one on the chin at Crisler Center.
RELATED: Michigan Basketball: AD Warde Manuel clears up questions on Dusty May's new contract with the Wolverines
With the loss to the Spartans, Michigan moved to second in the Big Ten and now trails MSU by a half of a game. Luckily, Wisconsin lost to Oregon on Saturday and either Michigan State or Michigan are in position to win the conference. The Badgers, Purdue, and Maryland are all two games behind Michigan State with just four-to-five games left on the schedule.
Following Michigan's struggles on Friday, CBS Sports came out with their new Top 25 and the Wolverines didn't move. Michigan stayed at No. 13 in Gary Parrish's ranking.
"Roddy Gayle was 1 of 6 from the field in Friday's 75-62 loss to Michigan State. The Wolverines' next game is Monday at Nebraska."
Michigan will have a busy week this upcoming week. The Wolverines will have three games with two of them being at home. On Monday, Michigan travels to Nebraska before returning home for a Thursday game with Rutgers. The Wolverines will end the week on Sunday at home against Illinois.
