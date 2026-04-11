5-Star on Committing to Michigan Basketball: 'It Was Legendary'

Michigan was already trending to land five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr., but the timing of his commitment caught many off guard.

During the halftime between the Wolverines and Arizona, McCoy Jr. was speaking to the Fab Five on the alternate broadcast, and when he spoke with Michigan's legendary Fab Five — he announced his commitment to the Maize and Blue.

"It was legendary," McCoy Jr. told Krysten Peek during an interview. "The way it happened, it couldn't get better than that. It was an opportunity I couldn't pass up. It was good. The Fab Five seemed happy for me to attend there...I feel comfortable with my decision and ready to work."

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While America found out during Michigan's huge lead over the Wildcats, McCoy Jr. told Michigan's coaching staff ahead of time. McCoy Jr. revealed that Justin Joyner was his primary recruiter, but Joyner has left to become the head coach of Oregon State. However, McCoy Jr. feels comfortable with his decision thanks to a great bond built with Coach May.

"I think excited, I feel like we built a great bond between me and Dusty," said McCoy Jr. "Coach [Justin] Joyner, he was the one recruiting me, but he left...Built a great relationship, talked a lot — my visit went great, so since then, everything has been great. Comfortable with my decision. I think excited from both sides, and ready to win back-to-back."

Filling up the box sheet

The Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon prospect was one of the most coveted prospects in the country. The 6'5" guard is the No. 14 ranked player in the 2026 class, per the Composite, and he said he wants to fill up the stat sheet when he arrives in Ann Arbor. He doesn't want to commit to just one area in college, he wants to have an impact at all times on the court and help the Wolverines achieve greatness.

"The big thing I said, and that Dusty agreed with, was filling up the stat sheet in a positive way," said McCoy Jr. "I don't want to box my game into one category. I feel like I can go out on the court and do multiple things. Every night, I can have an impact on winning."

McCoy Jr. is known for his defense, but with his 6'10" wingspan, he is able to attack the rim and create his own shot. Looking ahead, McCoy Jr. could have a similar role as Trey McKenney did this season. Coming off the bench, but having a vital role for the Wolverines.