CBS Sports predicts winner of Michigan basketball vs. Auburn in Sweet 16
It's Sweet 16 Day 2, and the Michigan Wolverines will take the court at night to face the No. 1 seed Auburn. The Tigers might have finished the regular season losing three of four games, but Auburn is still the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Not only do the Tigers have strong guard play, but Auburn has the potential National Player of the Year with Johni Broome at center.
Michigan has a pair of 7-footers, Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf, who could make life hard on the Tigers. But it's going to come down to the Wolverines limiting turnovers and hitting their shots. Michigan needs a strong play from its guards -- Tre Donaldson in particular. The former Auburn Tiger might have a chip on his shoulder playing against his former team.
So who is going to win the game? CBS Sports' panel consisting of Matt Norlander, Jerry Palm, Chip Patterson, Kyle Boone, David Cobb, and Cameron Salerno predicted the winner between the Wolverines and Tigers and while only Palm predicted Michigan to win straight up, there were four people who picked the Wolverines plus the points.
"Michigan has enjoyed strong play from its perimeter players this postseason, with Tre Donaldson and Roddy Gale in particular providing balance beyond the twin towers down low. They'll need to take care of the ball to give Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin a chance to dominate against an Auburn defense that has slipped over the last six games. If the Tigers get foul-happy trying to force turnovers, the Wolverines has to make them pay. I expect Auburn to reach the 80s, thanks to the tournament play of dynamic freshman guard Tahaad Pettiford and an offense capable of forcing Michigan out of position to generate easy baskets."
