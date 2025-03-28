Predicting final score of Michigan basketball vs. Auburn in Sweet 16
After a close win over UC San Diego in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Michigan basketball took care of Texas A&M in stunning fashion. The Wolverines had an excellent second half in the Round of 32 and out-rebounded the best rebounding team in America. But things won't get easier for the maize and blue. Entering Friday's Sweet 16, the Wolverines will take on the top-seeded Auburn Tigers.
Auburn has one of the top starting fives in the country, along with a potential Player of the Year candidate in Johni Broome. Will Michigan have what it takes to take down the Tigers? Here's what Michigan Wolverines On SI thinks will happen.
Trent's prediction
Michigan has been a different team since the end of the regular season. The Wolverines appeared like they peaked way too early, but then went and won the Big Ten Tournament and then won two games in the NCAA Tournament. Michigan's 7-footers should play a pivotal role in the game on Friday against Auburn. Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin should be able to do their part, but as always, Michigan needs help from the guards. LJ Cason and Roddy Gayle Jr. were the difference makers last game, can they do it again?
While I think Michigan has the talent to beat anyone, the Wolverines have had too many Achilles Heel's this year. Turning the ball over and long droughts have been two of them. Going up against a really good Auburn team -- Michigan can't have too many mistakes.
Final score: Auburn 80, Michigan 72
Chris' prediction
Michigan has put together an incredible season under head coach Dusty May in his first year in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines captured the Big Ten Tournament championship and have advanced to the Sweet Sixteen. By every measure, the season has been a success.
But when it comes to the outlook for Michigan against 1-seed Auburn, the only way the Wolverines advance to the Elite Eight is by playing mistake-free basketball. And while they certainly seemed to improve in that area against Texas A&M last week, the turnovers have continued to be a factor throughout Michigan's season. Those types of mistakes can't happen against a team like Auburn, not at this stage in the tournament.
In addition to playing mistake-free basketball, the Wolverines will need a strong performance from the 7-foot duo of Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf, along with strong play from the guards. And with Tre Donaldson getting the opportunity to face his former team in Auburn, I expect we'll see a big effort from him on Friday night.
Bottom line: I think Michigan gets what it needs to advance. The Wolverines are now playing with house money, and this is an incredibly confident group.
Final score: Michigan 81, Auburn 73
Jerred's prediction
Facing the number one overall seed is never fun. Auburn has had a tremendous season and has shown time after time why it is so highly regarded. However, it is March and March is about magic and madness. I was not convinced that Michigan could overcome the same mistakes they have made all season against A&M, I was woefully wrong.
This team is clicking at the right time, and they seem to have an undeniable will to win. They are deep enough that a random player like Roddy Gayle can step up and change the entire trajectory of a game. Vlad Goldin has been one of the most consistent players in the tournament and I think that will continue tonight. It seemed odd that the seeding committee would put MSU and Michigan in the same bracket, now it seems like a destiny that they meet in the Elite Eight for a third showdown this year. Michigan marches on and upsets the Auburn Tigers.
Final score: Michigan 71, Auburn 65.
