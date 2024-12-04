Towers of Terror: Danny Wolf, Vlad Goldin lift Michigan over No. 11 Wisconsin
When the new Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball rankings are released next week, there's a good chance the Maize and Blue will find a number next to their name.
No. 11 Wisconsin had no answer for Michigan's Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin, and the seven-foot 'Towers of Terror' lifted the Wolverines to a 67-64 win over the Badgers in their Big Ten Conference opener.
Goldin led Michigan in scoring with 24 points, adding five rebounds and five blocks. Wolf, meanwhile, did a little bit of everything with 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists, five blocks and three steals. The Wolverines' frontcourt duo ran the pick-and-roll to perfection throughout the night to carry a Michigan's offense that struggled to shoot the ball. Wisconsin held U-M to just 39% from the floor, and the usual sharpshooting Wolverines connected on just 24% of their 3-point attempts (6-for-25).
However, Michigan was just as stout defensively. The Wolverines had a whopping 11 blocks and added seven steals as a team, limiting the Badgers to 34% from the floor and 22% from deep.
In addition to Wolf and Goldin's big night, Roddy Gayle Jr. scored nine points and added six rebounds and five assists. Nimari Burnett had eight points, seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Will Tschetter rounded out the Wolverines' scoring with five points. Tre Donaldson was held scoreless for U-M, but contributed with seven rebounds and three assists.
Michigan improves to 7-1 overall, and head coach Dusty May gets his first Big Ten victory in his conference debut. The Wolverines return to action on Saturday, Dec. 7 when they host Iowa at the Crisler Center (2 p.m. ET / FS1).
