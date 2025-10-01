Dusty May shares which Michigan basketball player is 'better' than anticipated
Michigan basketball lost several key players from its Sweet 16 squad a year ago. Starting PG Tre Donaldson transferred away, and both big men, Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin, went to the NBA. But head coach Dusty May not only went out and landed the No. 2 transfer class, but he also had the No. 11 freshman class.
Out of the four talented freshmen, five-star guard Trey McKenney was the headliner coming into Ann Arbor. The 6-foot-4 guard out of Orchard Lake (MI) St. Mary's was ranked as the No. 18 prospect in the 2025 cycle. Since arriving at Michigan, McKenney has worked on his body and coach May spoke on McKenney during Tuesday's media day.
"Well, the guy now, he obviously looks different than he did in high school, much more athletic, much slimmer. When you see guys every day, you don’t notice the amount of weight they’ve dropped because we’re with them at least five or six days a week," May said of McKenney.
"He’s moving better. He’s staying in front of the basketball. Just like any freshman, he has really good days, and then he has some other subpar days, just like everyone on our roster. But he’s been awesome to coach. He wants to be better. He wants to win. He loves representing Michigan. Trey McKienney is a lot of what’s right about college basketball."
Further along that expected?
Michigan is fairly deep at guard this season, but McKenney is figured to contribute right away. Coming in as a five-star talent, he can play the '1', '2', or '3' for the Wolverines this season. Anytime a five-star players signs with a team, expectations are sky high. While May knew the talent was there when he recruited him, he told the media that McKenney is already a better version than what was anticipated.
"I feel like we had a pretty good idea of what Trey can do. He can play make, he can make shots. I think he’s just been a little bit better version than what we anticipated, and we expected a lot out of him," May said of the talented freshman.
Fans can see Michigan in action when the regular season starts on Monday, November 3, against Oakland.
