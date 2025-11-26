Takeaways from Michigan's blowout win over Auburn
Michigan remained unbeaten on Tuesday night after crushing Auburn, 102-72 in Las Vegas. The Wolverines are now 2-0 in the Players Era Tournament and the Wolverines will be playing for a title on Wednesday.
Here are a few takeaways from the win.
This is the Michigan team everyone expected
Michigan has been unblemished, as far as a perfect record, in the young season, but the Wolverines have been far from perfect. Both Wake Forest and TCU took Michigan to the brink in previous games, but since the Wolverines' win over Middle Tennessee -- this team is what we thought we would see.
In both games in the Players Era Tournament, Michigan has been dominant on both ends of the court. The Wolverines are shooting the ball well, taking care of the basketball, and utilizing their bigs to eat up the paint and dominate the glass.
While there is still a lot of basketball left to be played this season, this Michigan team could make a serious run at a national title.
Yaxel Lendeborg has taken over
The UAB transfer got off to a really slow start in Ann Arbor, but in the next half against Middle Tennessee a few games ago, something clicked. Dusty May has started to run the offense through Lendeborg and the big man has gained plenty of confidence.
He might not be putting up 25 points a game, but Lendeborg was dominant and efficient against Auburn, scoring 17 points and knocking down three 3s. He grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists to show he can do it all. With Lendeborg leading the way, Michigan has a legit star.
It helps tremendously when guys like Morez Johnson, Aday Mara, and Roddy Gayle Jr. are 'role' players to Lendeborg. There is more than enough scoring talent in Ann Arbor.
Michigan has a deep, deep bench
Speaking of role players, Michigan's bench scored 47 points against Auburn. The Wolverines got 17 points from Roddy Gayle Jr, 11 points from Trey McKenney, and 10 from LJ Cason.
Coach May has shown he will mix up the starting lineup to meet their needs, but with this three big lineup, May has some elite scorers coming off the bench. McKenney, a true freshman, would start for most teams, but with Michigan being so deep, McKenney is an elite shot coming off the bench.
May doesn't have to play his starters too many minutes either. Being able to rotate and sub will help the starters for the end of games once Big Ten play begins.
