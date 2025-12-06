How to watch, prediction for Michigan basketball's Big Ten opener vs. Rutgers
In this story:
After a 3-0 showing in Las Vegas, Michigan basketball heads back to Ann Arbor for its Big Ten opener against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are 5-4 on the year and have lost their last four of five games. Rutgers was also in Las Vegas during Feast Week and lost to both Tennessee and Notre Dame, before taking down UNLV in its final game out there.
Both teams are looking to make a statement in the Big Ten. Rutgers has already lost to Purdue, but the Wolverines have yet to play a Big Ten game.
Here's how you can watch the game, my prediction, and some game notes.
How to watch Michigan take on Rutgers
- Day: Saturday, December 6
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
- Network: Big Ten Network
- On the call: Jason Horowitz and Shon Morris
- Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD
Prediction
Michigan totally flipped a switch out in Las Vegas, obliterating three teams that should be in the Big Dance come March. Gonzaga has a shot to get to the Final Four, and Michigan wiped the floor with the Bulldogs.
After some time off, it will be interesting to see if Michigan has any sort of letdown after having a +110 point differential in three games. While the Wolverines could get out to a slow start, Michigan is the more talented team and the Wolverines' big men will have a field day.
Rutgers averages just 37 rebounds per game and the Scarlet Knights don't have the big men to compete all game. Center Emmanuel Ogbole is 6-foot-10, but he's the only force down low. With both Aday Mara and Morez Johnson, Michigan's front-court presence will be felt.
Rutgers has just two guys scoring in double figures and look for Michigan to really take control of the game by the second half.
Final score: Michigan 84, Rutgers 63
Game notes
- Michigan returns to Ann Arbor for just its third home game of the season, and its first sellout, as the Wolverines close out 2025 with four of their next five contests at Crisler Center.
- Michigan is 63-45 all-time in Big Ten openers and has won 10 of its last 12, including strong results at home (36-21; 63.2 percent) and on the road (27-24; 52.9 percent).
- Since the Big Ten expanded to a 20-game regular-season schedule in 2017, early-December conference games have become a fixture (first played in 2017-18, with no games in 2020 due to COVID-19), and Michigan has gone 9-4 in those matchups, including three straight wins, while posting a 4-2 record at Crisler Center and 5-2 mark on the road.
- Michigan dominated Las Vegas, winning three games in three days -- all by 30+ points -- to claim the Players Era Festival title. U-M had wins over San Diego State (94-54, +40), No. 21 Auburn (102-72, +30) and No. 12 Gonzaga (101-61, +40). Verified by multiple researchers, U-M's back-to-back 30-point wins over ranked opponents mark a first in college basketball history. Yaxel Lendeborg was named the MVP after averaging 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 steals.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Michigan Wolverines on SI —
- Former Michigan star JJ McCarthy has shockingly bad ranking ahead of Washington game
- Michigan football struck gold with its 2026 WR recruiting class
- Sherrone Moore compares two new signees to former Michigan fan favorites
- Sherrone Moore believes one Michigan signee will make 'immediate impact' in 2026
- Michigan football makes first coaching move since season-ending loss to Ohio State
Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop